Fish and chip shop offering battered birthday cake to celebrate 50 years
One of Norwich's longest running fish and chip shops will mark its 50th anniversary in style with a week of battered treats.
Lucy's Fish and Chips on Norwich Market will be celebrating its special birthday from Monday, October 25, until Friday, October 29, with a different guest item on the menu each day.
The original Lucy's Chips stall is also located on the market and it first opened in 1971, with both businesses run by twin brothers Barclay and Kingston Gray, 54.
Barclay said: "Next week we are going to do five days of different offers, with battered chips on Monday, battered Mars bars on Tuesday with chocolate sauce, battered fish skewers on Wednesday and battered birthday cake on Thursday and on Friday there will be 25pc off everything on both stalls."
They will be using fruit cake on Thursday as it is dense enough to survive the fryer and it will also be iced and decorated.
Lucy's Chips first opened in 1971 and Lucy's son took it on when she retired.
Spencer Gray then took on the businesses ten years ago and his cousins Barclay and Kingston have run them for the last six years, with the opening date of Lucy's Fish and Chips not known by the current owners.
This is not the first time the twins have put a twist on standard fish and chip shop fare and every Christmas they do battered Brussels sprouts, mince pies and cakes at Lucy's Fish and Chips.
The pair have also expanded the stall in recent years and it now has its own seating area and offers vegan options.
The original Lucy's Chips continues to offer a traditional menu with chips cooked in beef dripping.
Barclay added: "Come and have a try of these different offers as they will only be here for a week unless they take off and we may consider putting them on the menu."
Lucy's Chips is open Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sundays 11am to 3pm and Lucy's Fish and Chips is open 11am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and Saturdays 11am to 5pm.