Love-themed food trail with more than 40 businesses launching in Norwich
- Credit: Supplied by The Britons Arms
From cocktails to crêpes, a new food trail launching in Norwich aims to spread love across the city.
The Love City Food Trail runs from February 12 until March 12 this year with 43 restaurants, cafés, bars and takeaways offering love-themed dishes and drinks.
It has been organised by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) to celebrate the return of Love Light Norwich.
Love Light Norwich runs from February 17 to 19 and features light installations, special events and performances.
For the food trail, look out for special 'love' neon signs in the windows of participating venues.
Specials will include a raspberry panna cotta from The Britons Arms and a Lovestruck cocktail from Bill's Restaurant.
Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, said: "'The Love City Food Trail will help boost hospitality businesses across February, encouraging people to eat local and make the most of everything Norwich has to offer."
A Love City Food trail map will be available at participating venues from February 11 and you will be entered into a prize draw if you collect six stamps.
You can also download and print at visitnorwich.co.uk/city-food-trail