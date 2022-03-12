Louisiana street food business launches delivery in Norwich
- Credit: Envie
A new Louisiana street food company has launched delivery in Norwich.
Envie, pronounced 'ahn-vee', opened on March 3 serving food inspired by Creole cuisine.
It promises 'mouth-watering Cajun food and Southern hospitality'.
Envie's menu includes the staple of the Po-Boy sandwich, a brioche bun with pink onions, pickles, and your choice of filling such as prawns or chicken.
The menu of Louisiana street food also includes loaded mac and cheese, fried pickles, halloumi bites, loaded fries, tater tots and chicken wings.
They also serve two desserts, the peanut butter pie, the cookie bash pie and Ben and Jerrys.
Norwich is the company's 11th site, with other locations in Hampstead, Brighton, Hastings and Bournemouth.
Edwina Low, marketing manager, said: "Envie started in 2020. We wanted to do something new and exciting for young people.
"We began looking into creole food culture and hear about Po-Boy sandwiches. They were created during a railway strike out of necessity.
"Food from Louisiana is spicy, fried and indulgent. It's all inspired by deep-South barbeque.
"And seafood, even though it's not popular in this country, is kind of perfect for delivery.
"Our first branch was in Maidstone, that's where we trial all our new ideas.
"We trialled the menu for six months. Now we're trying to open somewhere new every month.
"Right now we're delivery-only, it's much more streamline.
"We chose Norwich for the next launch because of the demographic. It's younger than any of our other locations, there are lots of students.
"And there's a real gap in the market for us and we've had really positive feedback.
"It's going really well."
Prices range from £3.25 for coleslaw to £25.25 for a meal for two.
Envie is open from Sunday to Thursday between 11.30am and 7.30pm and Friday to Saturday from 11.30am to 8.30pm.
Orders can be placed via UberEats.
