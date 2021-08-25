News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

7 of the best takeaways in Norwich according to readers

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:26 PM August 25, 2021   
The best takeaways in Norwich according to our readers. 

The best takeaways in Norwich according to our readers. - Credit: Archant/Canva

From burgers and pizzas to curries and chip shops, Norwich has a takeaway for whatever takes your fancy.  

Here are some of the best takeaways in the city according to our readers. 

1. The Fat Fox Pizza Den  

Richard Chisnell, owner of The Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture: Daniel

Richard Chisnell, owner of The Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Where: 33 Prince of Wales Road, NR1 1BG 

Opening times: Monday to Sunday: 5pm to 11pm 

You may also want to watch:

This pizza takeaway opened in June last year in the former home of the Rocky Mountain Pizza Project and it takes traditional toppings and gives them a twist. 

This includes a You Stay Classy San Diego pizza, which is essentially a cooked breakfast with sliced sausage, bacon, tomato and an egg, and The Foxy Apricot Lady, with chicken, red peppers, onions, an apricot glaze and coriander. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Bottomless brunch and unlimited crazy golf launching at Norwich bar
  2. 2 Carrow Road river bridge to close for urgent repairs
  3. 3 Where to see the Red Arrows in Norwich
  1. 4 'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy
  2. 5 Pub closed due to 'massive staff shortages'
  3. 6 World first as Norfolk and Norwich offers new cancer treatment
  4. 7 Mum's quest to fulfill son's request to boost men's mental health
  5. 8 Funfair running in Norwich park over the August Bank Holiday weekend
  6. 9 Take a look back at 1990s life in Norwich
  7. 10 Norwich pub to support Afghan refugees

Customers can also get a range of sides, including Foxy Fat Fries, and can either walk-in and order or get food delivered. 

Visit its website here, https://thefatfoxpizzaden.com/order-now.

2. Good Food Tandoori 

Good Food Tandoori on St Stephens Road in Norwich. 

Good Food Tandoori on St Stephens Road in Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 15 St Stephens Road, NR1 3SP 

Opening times: Monday 4.30pm until 9.45pm and Tuesday to Sunday 5pm until 10.15pm 

Good Food Tandoori is another go-to for those looking for an Indian takeaway in the city. 

Its menu includes all the family favourites and authentic dishes, prepared with fresh ingredients.  

You can order from their website online here, https://gfnorwich.co.uk/. 

3. Grosvenor Fish Bar 

The Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: Archant

The Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Where: 28 Lower Goat Lane, NR2 1EL 

Opening times: Monday to Saturday from 10.45 am until 7:30 pm. Closed on Sundays. 

The Grosvenor Fish Bar is a long-standing fish and chip shop in the city centre. 

It serves a selection of wraps, sandwiches, burgers and the usual fish and chip shop favourites - including sea bass, mackerel, tuna, squid and rock salmon.  

As well as its takeaway and delivery service, fish and chip lovers also have the option to eat in its restaurant which has seating for up to 70 people.  

You can visit its website here, https://www.fshshop.com/

4. Foodies 

Foodies restaurant opens in Magdalen Street, restaurant style food that customers can take away. The

Foodies restaurant on Magdalen Street, offers restaurant style food that customers can take away. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Where: 101 Magdalen Rd, NR3 1LN 

Opening times: Tuesday to Thursday 12pm until 9pm and Friday to Saturday 12pm until 10pm. Closed Mondays and Sunday. 

Foodies is owned by brothers Demetris and George Mavroudis who left their former business in Great Yarmouth to open a new restaurant and takeaway in Norwich earlier this year. 

It offers “restaurant-quality street-food style cuisine”, to take away or eat-in at its newly refurbished site.  

The menu includes wraps, burger, foot-long hotdogs, loaded dishes, seafood and fish dishes, salads and more. 

You can visit the business's Instagram here, https://www.instagram.com/foodiesnorwich/.    

5. Happy View Chinese Cuisine 

Happy View Chinese on Earlham Green Lane. 

Happy View Chinese on Earlham Green Lane. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 173 Earlham Green Lane, NR5 8RF and 69a Ketts Hill, NR1 4EX 

Opening times: Monday 5pm until 10.45pm. Wednesday to Sunday 5pm until 10.45pm. Closed on Tuesdays. 

This Chinese takeaway, with two sites in Norwich, is another Friday night favourite listed by our readers. 

On its website it says it offers “fresh food full of authentic Asian ingredients”.  

You can order your favourite dishes online, over the phone or in person. 

Visit its website here, http://www.happyviewchinese.co.uk/. 

6. Take Thai  

Take Thai on Dereham Road in Norwich.

Take Thai on Dereham Road in Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 130 Dereham Road, NR2 3AF 

Opening times: Tuesday to Sunday 5pm until 10.30pm. Closed Mondays 

Take Thai’s chefs have a combined experience of over 40 years in Thai restaurants across Norwich and in Thailand.  

The business’s “tasty” menu is inspired from regional dishes from Thailand coupled western taste preferences, offering more than 65 authentic dishes for takeaway or delivery. 

As well as regularly importing fresh exotic ingredients direct from Thailand, all meats and vegetables are sourced locally. 

Visit its website here, https://www.takethai.co.uk/.  

7. Brick Pizza 

Where: 39 Market Place, NR2 1ND 

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 12am until 10pm 

If you're in the mood for a takeaway, then Brick Pizza may fit the bill.  

They deliver, have a restaurant, and sell their pizzas frozen at multiple nearby stockists. Using local ingredients, they have 15 different pizzas to choose from.  

Each is handmade and prepared to order, cooked in the wood-burning brick oven. 

Visit its website here, https://www.brick.pizza/. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Heigham Grove alleyway

Norwich Live

Woman fights off attacker after being assaulted in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Simon Kindleysides, 37, is bedbound in the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Scotland 

'It's awful' - Man's vaccine plea after Covid hospitalisation

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Reece West has been described as "the funniest, the most loving, kindest young man in the world”

Mental Health

'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's suicide

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
tractor little melton

Norfolk Live | Updated

Tractor overturns on A47 sliproad

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon