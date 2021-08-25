7 of the best takeaways in Norwich according to readers
- Credit: Archant/Canva
From burgers and pizzas to curries and chip shops, Norwich has a takeaway for whatever takes your fancy.
Here are some of the best takeaways in the city according to our readers.
1. The Fat Fox Pizza Den
Where: 33 Prince of Wales Road, NR1 1BG
Opening times: Monday to Sunday: 5pm to 11pm
This pizza takeaway opened in June last year in the former home of the Rocky Mountain Pizza Project and it takes traditional toppings and gives them a twist.
This includes a You Stay Classy San Diego pizza, which is essentially a cooked breakfast with sliced sausage, bacon, tomato and an egg, and The Foxy Apricot Lady, with chicken, red peppers, onions, an apricot glaze and coriander.
Customers can also get a range of sides, including Foxy Fat Fries, and can either walk-in and order or get food delivered.
Visit its website here, https://thefatfoxpizzaden.com/order-now.
2. Good Food Tandoori
Where: 15 St Stephens Road, NR1 3SP
Opening times: Monday 4.30pm until 9.45pm and Tuesday to Sunday 5pm until 10.15pm
Good Food Tandoori is another go-to for those looking for an Indian takeaway in the city.
Its menu includes all the family favourites and authentic dishes, prepared with fresh ingredients.
You can order from their website online here, https://gfnorwich.co.uk/.
3. Grosvenor Fish Bar
Where: 28 Lower Goat Lane, NR2 1EL
Opening times: Monday to Saturday from 10.45 am until 7:30 pm. Closed on Sundays.
The Grosvenor Fish Bar is a long-standing fish and chip shop in the city centre.
It serves a selection of wraps, sandwiches, burgers and the usual fish and chip shop favourites - including sea bass, mackerel, tuna, squid and rock salmon.
As well as its takeaway and delivery service, fish and chip lovers also have the option to eat in its restaurant which has seating for up to 70 people.
You can visit its website here, https://www.fshshop.com/.
4. Foodies
Where: 101 Magdalen Rd, NR3 1LN
Opening times: Tuesday to Thursday 12pm until 9pm and Friday to Saturday 12pm until 10pm. Closed Mondays and Sunday.
Foodies is owned by brothers Demetris and George Mavroudis who left their former business in Great Yarmouth to open a new restaurant and takeaway in Norwich earlier this year.
It offers “restaurant-quality street-food style cuisine”, to take away or eat-in at its newly refurbished site.
The menu includes wraps, burger, foot-long hotdogs, loaded dishes, seafood and fish dishes, salads and more.
You can visit the business's Instagram here, https://www.instagram.com/foodiesnorwich/.
5. Happy View Chinese Cuisine
Where: 173 Earlham Green Lane, NR5 8RF and 69a Ketts Hill, NR1 4EX
Opening times: Monday 5pm until 10.45pm. Wednesday to Sunday 5pm until 10.45pm. Closed on Tuesdays.
This Chinese takeaway, with two sites in Norwich, is another Friday night favourite listed by our readers.
On its website it says it offers “fresh food full of authentic Asian ingredients”.
You can order your favourite dishes online, over the phone or in person.
Visit its website here, http://www.happyviewchinese.co.uk/.
6. Take Thai
Where: 130 Dereham Road, NR2 3AF
Opening times: Tuesday to Sunday 5pm until 10.30pm. Closed Mondays
Take Thai’s chefs have a combined experience of over 40 years in Thai restaurants across Norwich and in Thailand.
The business’s “tasty” menu is inspired from regional dishes from Thailand coupled western taste preferences, offering more than 65 authentic dishes for takeaway or delivery.
As well as regularly importing fresh exotic ingredients direct from Thailand, all meats and vegetables are sourced locally.
Visit its website here, https://www.takethai.co.uk/.
7. Brick Pizza
Where: 39 Market Place, NR2 1ND
Opening times: Monday to Saturday 12am until 10pm
If you're in the mood for a takeaway, then Brick Pizza may fit the bill.
They deliver, have a restaurant, and sell their pizzas frozen at multiple nearby stockists. Using local ingredients, they have 15 different pizzas to choose from.
Each is handmade and prepared to order, cooked in the wood-burning brick oven.
Visit its website here, https://www.brick.pizza/.