'A dream come true' - New mobile dessert bar flooded with bookings
- Credit: The Chocolate Bar Baker
The owners of a mobile dessert bar are enjoying sweet success after being inundated with bookings for their new venture.
The Liquid Chocolate Bar has been created in a converted horsebox by couple Gemma and Chris Wade from Sprowston.
Mrs Wade already ran The Chocolate Bar Baker, which continues to post homemade chocolate bars with nostalgic flavours across the UK.
In the new business she is deconstructing those flavours with a range of desserts topped with either melted Belgian milk or white chocolate.
This includes one with a base of cherry Bakewell chunks, cherry sauce and caramelised almonds and another with banana loaf soaked in banana syrup with fudge.
The Liquid Chocolate Bar is already booked for events, holiday parks and weddings across Norfolk.
Mrs Wade said: "Last Friday we went to a campsite and there was a queue, which was so surreal and a dream come true to see the demand.
Most Read
- 1 Man in his 20s stabbed near Norwich park
- 2 Morrisons to open in city's former Topshop site
- 3 Police on A11 stop abnormal load with no permission to travel
- 4 City B&M store set to double in size with expansion
- 5 Knifeman who threatened Norwich schoolboy jailed
- 6 Aerial photos show new high-tech electric vehicle charging forecourt
- 7 Debenhams site sold to 'student-focussed' developer
- 8 Hole in the wall filled in as city bank goes for good
- 9 Plans put forward for new care home to transform village further
- 10 The garden centre near Norwich locals are flocking to for afternoon tea
"We are now busy every weekend in 2022 and are going all over the place."
Follow on Instagram @thechocolatebarbaker to see upcoming dates.