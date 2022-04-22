'A dream come true' - New mobile dessert bar flooded with bookings

The Liquid Chocolate Bar offers desserts topped with either milk or white chocolate. - Credit: The Chocolate Bar Baker

The owners of a mobile dessert bar are enjoying sweet success after being inundated with bookings for their new venture.

The Liquid Chocolate Bar has been created in a converted horsebox by couple Gemma and Chris Wade from Sprowston.

Couple Gemma and Chris Wade run the Liquid Chocolate Bar. - Credit: The Chocolate Bar Baker

Mrs Wade already ran The Chocolate Bar Baker, which continues to post homemade chocolate bars with nostalgic flavours across the UK.

In the new business she is deconstructing those flavours with a range of desserts topped with either melted Belgian milk or white chocolate.

The Liquid Chocolate Bar offers a different range of desserts at each event. - Credit: The Chocolate Bar Baker

This includes one with a base of cherry Bakewell chunks, cherry sauce and caramelised almonds and another with banana loaf soaked in banana syrup with fudge.

The Liquid Chocolate Bar is already booked for events, holiday parks and weddings across Norfolk.

Mrs Wade said: "Last Friday we went to a campsite and there was a queue, which was so surreal and a dream come true to see the demand.

Choose from a range of desserts at The Liquid Chocolate Bar. - Credit: The Liquid Chocolate Bar

"We are now busy every weekend in 2022 and are going all over the place."

Follow on Instagram @thechocolatebarbaker to see upcoming dates.