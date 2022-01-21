'Everybody loves them' - Customers wowed by baker's floral cake creations
- Credit: Le Rose Cakes
The owner of a cake business launched during lockdown is enjoying sweet success and she hopes to open a shop one day.
Julie Roope, 44, launched Le Rose Cakes from her Sprowston home in July 2020 after being put on furlough from her job working at an after school and breakfast club that March.
She had always enjoyed baking with her mum and two children and after starting an Instagram account for fun, people soon asked if she sold them.
She began offering treat boxes and then expanded to celebration cakes, specialising in floral designs.
She is currently offering collection of buttercream celebration cakes, cupcakes, cupcake bouquets, brownies, blondies and for Valentine's Day she is doing a sharing chocolate brownie.
Mrs Roope, who still works part-time at the school, said: "Everybody loves them and my dream is to get my own cake studio at the back of my house and eventually I would love to have my own shop."
Follow on Instagram @lerose.cakes and see menus and order at lerosecakes.com
