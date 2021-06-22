Norwich woman's new cookie company has 'gone crazy'

Published: 12:46 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 1:31 PM June 22, 2021

Kat Doonan, from Norwich, launched Kookie Ko in February this year and she has already had hundreds of orders. - Credit: Kat Doonan/Instagram @harleysphotography

A home baker is enjoying sweet success after receiving hundreds of orders since launching her cookie business earlier this year.

Kat Doonan, 24, started Kookie Ko in February, offering mixed boxes of cookies for collection from her home in the Marlpit area of Norwich, with vegan options available too.

Since then it has expanded to include cookie pies, brownies, blondies, millionaire's cookie bars and more, with treat boxes and postal deliveries across the UK.

A treat box from Kookie Ko in Norwich. - Credit: Kat Doonan

Miss Doonan had always baked in her spare time and when she was furloughed late last year she began experimenting in the kitchen.

She fine-tuned recipes to create perfect cookies and after giving them to friends they suggested she sold them.

Miss Doonan said: "I have always loved baking so I decided to put a bit more effort into it.

The cookie flavours at Kookie Ko change regularly to keep things fresh, with many vegan options too. - Credit: Instagram @harleysphotography

"I used to make a lot of cakes for birthdays for family members and when I was pregnant with my son Ted in 2019 I made so many cookies my partner Joe didn't know what to do with them."

Since launching, Instagram has been a huge driver of sales and she now has over 2,000 followers.

Kat Doonan's new cookie company Kookie Ko has had hundreds of orders. - Credit: Kat Doonan

Miss Doonan said: "When I first launched the Instagram account I gave out some freebies to local bloggers and the Fry Up Inspector shared on his page and I got loads of orders after that.

"Every month I am doing better and better and it has gone crazy, with about 100 orders a month.

"The base menu is cookies and our most popular is the Cherry Bakewell, which I have kept all the way through.

"I also do weekly treat boxes and brownie and blondie slabs."

One of the gooey cookies available from Kookie Ko in Norwich. - Credit: Kat Doonan

Launching during lockdown also helped boost orders, with people sending treats to loved ones.

Miss Doonan added: "I've got some customers who order every week or two and all my reviews on Etsy [for postal orders] are five-star.

"I would love to have a shop at some point or maybe a little market stall."

Order for collection by messaging the 'Kookie Ko' Instagram page or for postal orders visit etsy.com/uk/shop/Kookiekonorwich