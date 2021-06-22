Norwich woman's new cookie company has 'gone crazy'
A home baker is enjoying sweet success after receiving hundreds of orders since launching her cookie business earlier this year.
Kat Doonan, 24, started Kookie Ko in February, offering mixed boxes of cookies for collection from her home in the Marlpit area of Norwich, with vegan options available too.
Since then it has expanded to include cookie pies, brownies, blondies, millionaire's cookie bars and more, with treat boxes and postal deliveries across the UK.
Miss Doonan had always baked in her spare time and when she was furloughed late last year she began experimenting in the kitchen.
She fine-tuned recipes to create perfect cookies and after giving them to friends they suggested she sold them.
Miss Doonan said: "I have always loved baking so I decided to put a bit more effort into it.
"I used to make a lot of cakes for birthdays for family members and when I was pregnant with my son Ted in 2019 I made so many cookies my partner Joe didn't know what to do with them."
Since launching, Instagram has been a huge driver of sales and she now has over 2,000 followers.
Miss Doonan said: "When I first launched the Instagram account I gave out some freebies to local bloggers and the Fry Up Inspector shared on his page and I got loads of orders after that.
"Every month I am doing better and better and it has gone crazy, with about 100 orders a month.
"The base menu is cookies and our most popular is the Cherry Bakewell, which I have kept all the way through.
"I also do weekly treat boxes and brownie and blondie slabs."
Launching during lockdown also helped boost orders, with people sending treats to loved ones.
Miss Doonan added: "I've got some customers who order every week or two and all my reviews on Etsy [for postal orders] are five-star.
"I would love to have a shop at some point or maybe a little market stall."
