News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Norwich coffee company temporarily closes shop throughout January

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:31 PM January 5, 2022
Kofra has decided to close its coffee shop in Trowse throughout January.

Kofra has decided to close its coffee shop in Trowse throughout January. - Credit: Kofra

A Norwich coffee company has made the decision to close one of its sites throughout January - to help support its busier shops. 

The owner of Kofra coffee has decided to close its Trowse site temporarily.  

José De León Guzmán said they had been planning the closure of the shop, located in The Street, during the quieter period following Christmas. 

But as its city centre coffee shops remain busy into the new year, Mr Guzman said this will mean staff from the Trowse site will be able to help out. 

Kofra has four shops including in Upper St Giles Street in the city centre, Onley Street in NR2 and Bell Road in NR3. 

The 44-year-old said: “We made the decision to close Trowse the whole of January to support the other shops.  

“But we will be back in February - when things pick up again - and we will do what we do and serve the community. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Shock as police go door to door at 3am
  2. 2 City road to close for five days as sinking building is investigated
  3. 3 Opinion: Time to bring in congestion charging for Norwich
  1. 4 Interactive map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
  2. 5 UK's oldest jewellers holds £2m sale ahead of refurbishment project
  3. 6 Bust boiler leaves mum's house under water
  4. 7 Three women and a man deny human trafficking and prostitution charges
  5. 8 Part of city centre road to be closed until April
  6. 9 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight
  7. 10 Crash between car and van on ring road

“It was a difficult decision to make because we still have to pay rent and salaries. But we think that it is the best decision for the company and our staff.” 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Costessey High School alumnus Sam Claflin on a return visit to the Theatre Royal in Norwich for The

TV

Peaky Blinders star spends New Year in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Richard Bainbridge is the chef owner of Benedicts in Norwich.

Food and Drink

Norwich fine dining restaurant to close for six weeks for refurbishment

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
One of the trenches where archaeological work took place in Newton St Faith

Archaeological report reveals Iron Age pits found in village

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
'Things are going from bad to worse at the Broadland Gate development,' says Nadine Parfitt. Picture

New car dealership approved for city retail park

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon