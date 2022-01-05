Norwich coffee company temporarily closes shop throughout January

Kofra has decided to close its coffee shop in Trowse throughout January. - Credit: Kofra

A Norwich coffee company has made the decision to close one of its sites throughout January - to help support its busier shops.

The owner of Kofra coffee has decided to close its Trowse site temporarily.

José De León Guzmán said they had been planning the closure of the shop, located in The Street, during the quieter period following Christmas.

But as its city centre coffee shops remain busy into the new year, Mr Guzman said this will mean staff from the Trowse site will be able to help out.

Kofra has four shops including in Upper St Giles Street in the city centre, Onley Street in NR2 and Bell Road in NR3.

The 44-year-old said: “We made the decision to close Trowse the whole of January to support the other shops.

“But we will be back in February - when things pick up again - and we will do what we do and serve the community.

“It was a difficult decision to make because we still have to pay rent and salaries. But we think that it is the best decision for the company and our staff.”