City pub in the running to be named the best in the country

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:06 AM August 28, 2022
Pub of the Week, The Kings Head in Magdelan st, Norwich. Photo Simon Finlay

The King's Head in Magdalen Street, Norwich, is in the running to be named CAMRA's pub of the year - Credit: Archant

Legend has it that Norwich once had a boozer for every day of the year.

Now one city pub has proved a hit with real ale drinkers.

The King's Head in Magdalen Street is in the running to be named the best in the country, after it scored the top place in the regional Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) heats.

It is one of 16 finalists in the national competition which will be competing to claim the crown for the National Pub of the Year award.

The traditional pub has been trading for more than 300 years and describes itself as a "keg-free zone".

Across two bars drinkers will find a line-up of 14 cask ales to choose from, which often feature brews from Norfolk's many microbreweries.

Pubs in the competition are judged on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, inclusivity, overall impression but most importantly – the quality of live beer, real cider and perry. 

The overall winner will be announced on November 30, 2022.

Food and Drink
Norwich News

