Norwich foodies have one day only to try 'Britain's top takeaway'

Winner of BBC2's Britain's Top Takeaways is coming to Junkyard Market in Norwich. - Credit: Junkyard Market/Killa Waffles

Hungry foodies are in for a treat this weekend as a winner of BBC's Britain's Top Takeaways show is coming to Norwich.

London-based Killa Waffles will be visiting Junkyard Market at St Mary's Works on Saturday, October 1.

The street food vendor made a name for itself on the BBC show, beating off the competition to be crowned the best-fried chicken takeaway spot in the country in 2022.

Killa Waffles serves savoury waffles and burgers. - Credit: Killa Waffles

Olivia Stock, event coordinator for Junkyard Market, said: "We are super excited to have Britain's Top Takeaway winners here this weekend.

"They are here for only one day but if they prove to be really popular, we will bring them back to Junkyard again for more killer waffles."

The street food company is known for its savoury waffles which are topped with an array of toppings, from mac and cheese to buttermilk fried chicken.

Junkyard Market is open from noon to 10pm on Saturday and offers DJs and activities to keep children entertained.