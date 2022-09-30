Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Norwich foodies have one day only to try 'Britain's top takeaway'

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:20 PM September 30, 2022
Winner of BBC2's Britain's Top Takeaways is coming to Junkyard Market in Norwich. 

Winner of BBC2's Britain's Top Takeaways is coming to Junkyard Market in Norwich. - Credit: Junkyard Market/Killa Waffles

Hungry foodies are in for a treat this weekend as a winner of BBC's Britain's Top Takeaways show is coming to Norwich.

London-based Killa Waffles will be visiting Junkyard Market at St Mary's Works on Saturday, October 1.

The street food vendor made a name for itself on the BBC show, beating off the competition to be crowned the best-fried chicken takeaway spot in the country in 2022.

Killa Waffles serves savoury waffles and burgers. 

Killa Waffles serves savoury waffles and burgers. - Credit: Killa Waffles

Olivia Stock, event coordinator for Junkyard Market, said: "We are super excited to have Britain's Top Takeaway winners here this weekend.

"They are here for only one day but if they prove to be really popular, we will bring them back to Junkyard again for more killer waffles."

The street food company is known for its savoury waffles which are topped with an array of toppings, from mac and cheese to buttermilk fried chicken.

Junkyard Market is open from noon to 10pm on Saturday and offers DJs and activities to keep children entertained.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Range is set to open a new store in Neatmarket Retail Park, off Hall Road, in Norwich.

The Range announces opening date of second city store

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a child's scooter was stolen from a business in Norwich

CCTV appeal launched after child's scooter stolen

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Waterloo,park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Norwich Live News

Police helicopter circles Norwich in hunt for wanted man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The three-vehicle crash happened on Atlantic Avenue

Person taken to hospital after car rolls on to roof in three-vehicle crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon