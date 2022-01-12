'We wanted to give back' - Norwich café launches kids eat free for January

An adult sized cooked breakfast from Urban Lounge, a smaller version is available for kids. - Credit: Urban Lounge

From a cooked breakfast to blueberry-topped homemade pancakes, a Norwich café is running a kids eat free offer for January to thank its customers.

Keiron Bullen, 32, opened Urban Lounge in Magdalen Road in May last year and it has proved popular with all ages with its daytime coffee and brunch offering and at night it transitions into a cocktail bar.

While it is closed in the evenings until March 1 due to Covid pressures, Mr Bullen and his team are making the most of the daytime by running a kids eat free offer for January.

A brunch burger on the menu for adults at Urban Lounge. - Credit: Urban Lounge

Each child gets a free meal with each adult meal purchased and there are a range of brunch dishes on offer, including cooked breakfasts, pancakes and burgers.

Mr Bullen said: "We have had a lovely response from the local community and our ethos has always been to be part of NR3 and to create a hub.

"We wanted to give something back and January is a difficult time for most families."

Urban Lounge is currently open 8.30am-3pm Wednesday to Saturday and 10am-2pm Sundays.