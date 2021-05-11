Junkyard Market raises over £15k for Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Video

Published: 12:28 PM May 11, 2021

Junkyard Market in Norwich has raised over £15,000 for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal in just four weeks. - Credit: Chris Harvey

Popular street food event Junkyard Market has raised over £15,000 for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal, which will fund a state-of-the-art palliative care unit in Norwich.

Junkyard Market returned on April 15 as outdoor hospitality was permitted to resume and it runs every Thursday to Sunday in the car park outside St Mary's Works, off Duke Street.

It first launched last summer, returning again at Christmas, and combines local food and drink vendors with those from further afield.

Nanny Bill's is one of the street food vendors at Junkyard Market. - Credit: Chris Harvey

All ordering is done online by scanning a QR code, with table service only, and discretionary donations can be made to its charity partner.

This time around it has been the Priscilla Bacon Hospice and £15,023 has been raised in just four weeks, with another four still to go before another local charity is chosen.

Junkyard Market is back in Norwich for summer. - Credit: Chris Harvey

So far, £8.4m has been raised of the £12.5m target for the appeal and the unit, which will be built next to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, will offer 24 beds, family rooms and a dining room for patients and relatives.

It will replace the current Priscilla Bacon Lodge in Unthank Road, which is now 40 years old.

An artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice - Credit: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Rob Mac, operations manager for AfterDark Promotions who run the event, said: "The charity is close to my heart as my father Campbell passed away from lung cancer a couple of years ago and his treatment at Priscilla Bacon Lodge was second to none.

"My dad would always say how special they would make him feel."

Junkyard Market has been a big hit since returning for the third time and tables are free to book for a two-and-half hour time slot, with refundable deposits to prevent no-shows.

Mr Mac added: "It is just incredible and has exceeded our expectations every single time.

Norwich-based Christophe's Crêpes is one of the vendors at Junkyard Market. - Credit: Chris Harvey

"We have awesome traders, like Christophe's Crepes who is a local hero and super popular, Strangers Coffee and London traders like Nanny Bill's Burgers."

Junkyard Market is looking for another local charity partner from mid-June and you can email jack@afterdarkpromotions.co.uk

Book a slot at junkyardmarket.co.uk and the opening times are Friday 5pm to 10pm and weekends 12pm to 10pm.