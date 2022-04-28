Street food market plans bumper bank holiday with potion classes and DJs

Junkyard Market has lots of events planned for bank holiday revellers this weekend at its site in Norwich - Credit: Junkyard Market

Magic displays and potion masterclasses will offer fun for all the family this bank holiday weekend at a city street food market.

And promoters say it will be Pimms o'clock with summer just round the corner.

Junkyard Market, based in the car park at St Mary's Works, has been bringing award-winning street food vendors from across the UK to its site in Norwich since it started in summer 2020.

This weekend will offer everything from authentic Italian street food to gyros and DJs will be spinning their favourite tracks late into the evening.

Children will not be left twiddling their thumbs as arts and crafts and potion masterclasses will also be on offer to keep them entertained.

The market will be open on Friday (April 29) between 5 until 10pm, Saturday 12pm until 10pm and Sunday 12pm until 6pm.

Tables can be booked in advance but walk-ins are also accepted.



