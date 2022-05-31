Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

City street food market extending hours for jubilee with new cocktail menu

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:52 PM May 31, 2022
Bong Bong's heading to Junkyard Market in Norwich

Junkyard Market in Norwich - Credit: Junkyard Market

A city street food market is celebrating the jubilee with longer opening hours and an all-new cocktail menu.

Junkyard Market at St Mary's Works is opening over the four-day bank holiday for 20 extra hours, with six vendors for customers to enjoy.

The food vendors for the jubilee weekend are Stakehaus, Colombo Street, The Bucket List, One Tonne Burger, SUGO82, and The Food Dude.

Some traders will also be serving exclusive jubilee items over the weekend. 

There is also a brand new cocktail menu on offer where drinks will have a Great British spin.

From Thursday to Sunday there will be a DJ and entertainment, as well as crown making and other jubilee arts and crafts for children.

Junkyard Market will be open on Wednesday, June 1, from 5pm to 10pm, on Thursday, June 2, Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4,  from 12pm to 10pm, and on Sunday, June 5, from 12pm to 7.30pm.

Bookings can be made online via the Junkyard Market website.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Norwich News

Don't Miss

A Thomson Boeing 787 at London Stansted

TUI flight to Tenerife cancelled as it was on the tarmac

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services were called to a person in the River Wensum in Norwich. 

Emergency services called to person in water on Prince of Wales Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Amy Broughton spotted Charlie Cooper, who plays Kurtan in This Country, at Norwich Market. 

TV

'I was starstruck' - This Country actor spotted at Norwich Market

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Mike Stonard talks about the next stages of the Norwich East Masterplan

What's next for 'the biggest development in the region?'

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon