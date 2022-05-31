City street food market extending hours for jubilee with new cocktail menu

A city street food market is celebrating the jubilee with longer opening hours and an all-new cocktail menu.

Junkyard Market at St Mary's Works is opening over the four-day bank holiday for 20 extra hours, with six vendors for customers to enjoy.

The food vendors for the jubilee weekend are Stakehaus, Colombo Street, The Bucket List, One Tonne Burger, SUGO82, and The Food Dude.

Some traders will also be serving exclusive jubilee items over the weekend.

There is also a brand new cocktail menu on offer where drinks will have a Great British spin.

From Thursday to Sunday there will be a DJ and entertainment, as well as crown making and other jubilee arts and crafts for children.

Junkyard Market will be open on Wednesday, June 1, from 5pm to 10pm, on Thursday, June 2, Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, from 12pm to 10pm, and on Sunday, June 5, from 12pm to 7.30pm.

Bookings can be made online via the Junkyard Market website.

