Junkyard Market gets festive makeover to become a winter wonderland

Junkyard market team Norwich. Junkyard has undergone a renovation for the Christmas period. Abby Burt, Rob Mac, Michael Femi-Ola, Calum McCormick, Natty Stewart, Jacob Lee, Dennis Oakley and Olivia Stock. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

A street food market in Norwich city centre has been transformed into a winter wonderland this year.

The team behind Junkyard Market has pulled out all the stops, creating five unique areas in which people can enjoy freshly-made street food from award-winning vendors.

New flooring and heating has been installed across the site making it warmer and cosier than before, and family-friendly events are planned over December.

The market has lots of artwork made from reclaimed 'junk,' giving new life to material that otherwise would have been discarded - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Michael Femi-Ola, operations manager for organisers Afterdark Promotions, said: “Our ambition this year is to replicate the large street food markets we know and love around the UK and Europe, adding our own unique twist.

The Winter Gardens, the roof of which goes transparent so you can see the stars whilst dining. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

“We’ve remodelled the site and really tried to make it feel as homely and cosy as possible and our five new areas offer a different experience each time you visit.

Inside the large wooden geodomes at the market - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

“The new areas include large and small geodomes that were created by a Norfolk artist, an après ski-style lodge, a family-friendly toy town inspired by old-fashioned gifts, our pagoda spaces that we are known for and also a winter garden area, complete with winter plants and warm blankets to hand.

“All the spaces will have that all-important Christmas twinkle. It feels like a completely new space even for those who’ve been to the market before.”

A wooden pod structure which is part of the new dining areas - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Table service is available across the site and food can be ordered through staff or via the QR code system.

The line-up of food features award-winning local and national vendors, serving everything from jerk chicken, bao buns, Yorkshire pudding wraps and belly-busting burgers. A full list of vendors and the dates they will be serving can be found here.

The different areas of the market are full of light and colour - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Also new for this year is a special series of events featuring well-known DJs.

Mr Femi-Ola added: “Sundays in Norwich can be a bit quieter so we wanted to host a fun event to help people start the week in a positive mood.

Inside the new Toy Town dining area at Junkyard's festive wonderland - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

“On December 12 we have legendary DJ, Norman Jay MBE, who will be playing four sets of great soul music across the day and we hope to continue bringing some great DJs to Junkyard on Sundays in the run up to Christmas.

“We advise people to book their place when coming but we’ll also accommodate walk-ins if we can.”

The toy town area and one of the small geodomes at the Junkayrd wonderland - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant







