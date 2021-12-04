News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Junkyard Market gets festive makeover to become a winter wonderland

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:00 AM December 4, 2021
Updated: 2:09 PM December 4, 2021
Junkyard market team Norwich. Junkyard has undergone a renovation for the Christmas period. Abby Bur

Junkyard market team Norwich. Junkyard has undergone a renovation for the Christmas period. Abby Burt, Rob Mac, Michael Femi-Ola, Calum McCormick, Natty Stewart, Jacob Lee, Dennis Oakley and Olivia Stock. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

A street food market in Norwich city centre has been transformed into a winter wonderland this year. 

The team behind Junkyard Market has pulled out all the stops, creating five unique areas in which people can enjoy freshly-made street food from award-winning vendors. 

New flooring and heating has been installed across the site making it warmer and cosier than before, and family-friendly events are planned over December. 

Junkyard, Norwich. Junkyard has undergone a renovation for the Christmas period. Pictures: Brittany

The market has lots of artwork made from reclaimed 'junk,' giving new life to material that otherwise would have been discarded - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Michael Femi-Ola, operations manager for organisers Afterdark Promotions, said: “Our ambition this year is to replicate the large street food markets we know and love around the UK and Europe, adding our own unique twist. 

Junkyard, Norwich. Junkyard has undergone a renovation for the Christmas period. Winter gardens, the

The Winter Gardens, the roof of which goes transparent so you can see the stars whilst dining. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

“We’ve remodelled the site and really tried to make it feel as homely and cosy as possible and our five new areas offer a different experience each time you visit. 

Junkyard, Norwich. Junkyard has undergone a renovation for the Christmas period. Nearly completed wo

Inside the large wooden geodomes at the market - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

“The new areas include large and small geodomes that were created by a Norfolk artist, an après ski-style lodge, a family-friendly toy town inspired by old-fashioned gifts, our pagoda spaces that we are known for and also a winter garden area, complete with winter plants and warm blankets to hand.  

“All the spaces will have that all-important Christmas twinkle. It feels like a completely new space even for those who’ve been to the market before.” 

Junkyard, Norwich. Junkyard has undergone a renovation for the Christmas period. Wooden pod structur

A wooden pod structure which is part of the new dining areas - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 City centre steak restaurant to DOUBLE in size thanks to move
  2. 2 WATCH: Moment hero doorman tackles knifeman during Norwich triple stabbing
  3. 3 Arrests after woman held hostage in home containing drugs and samurai sword
  1. 4 Road closed after BMW comes off the road in Mousehold Heath
  2. 5 Arena plans expected to bring windfall to city
  3. 6 Norfolk car dealership and MOT centre named among best in the country
  4. 7 Norwich independent school named one of best in East Anglia
  5. 8 'Never too old': Barber who joined industry at 29 named best in region
  6. 9 How clothing boss got Norwich hooked on luxury
  7. 10 Woman arrested after man hit with a broom in city centre

Table service is available across the site and food can be ordered through staff or via the QR code system. 

The line-up of food features award-winning local and national vendors, serving everything from jerk chicken, bao buns, Yorkshire pudding wraps and belly-busting burgers. A full list of vendors and the dates they will be serving can be found here. 

Junkyard, Norwich. Junkyard has undergone a renovation for the Christmas period. Pictures: Brittany

The different areas of the market are full of light and colour - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Also new for this year is a special series of events featuring well-known DJs. 

Mr Femi-Ola added: “Sundays in Norwich can be a bit quieter so we wanted to host a fun event to help people start the week in a positive mood. 

Junkyard, Norwich. Junkyard has undergone a renovation for the Christmas period. New dining area, To

Inside the new Toy Town dining area at Junkyard's festive wonderland - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

“On December 12 we have legendary DJ, Norman Jay MBE, who will be playing four sets of great soul music across the day and we hope to continue bringing some great DJs to Junkyard on Sundays in the run up to Christmas. 

“We advise people to book their place when coming but we’ll also accommodate walk-ins if we can.” 

  

Junkyard, Norwich. Junkyard has undergone a renovation for the Christmas period. New dining area, To

The toy town area and one of the small geodomes at the Junkayrd wonderland - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant



Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The first of the flats is lifted into place by a giant crane, Webster Court, Norwich

Norwich City Council

Block of flats for the homeless built in just three days

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Covid vaccine walk-in centre queues at Castle Quarter in Norwich

Coronavirus

Queues at walk-in centre amid jab confusion

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police have charged a 23-year-old from Norwich with possession of an imitation firearm. Photo: PA Wi

Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Norwich

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Laura Whatling, co-owner, Briony Rigby, bartender and Cameron Skinner, supervisor, at Tipsy Jar.

Food and Drink | Video

New cocktail bar with a twist opens in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon