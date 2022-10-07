Yorkie wraps and igloos planned for city street food market at Christmas

Junkyard Market in Norwich is going all out for Christmas this year. - Credit: Junkyard Market

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year and a Norwich street food market is set to get a festive makeover.

Junkyard Market, which runs every Friday to Sunday outside St Mary's Works, has given a taster of what customers can expect this year.

The Christmas makeover will happen in early November, with the exact date to be confirmed, and it will feature bookable igloos, Christmas trees made out of tyres and a large real one.

Enjoy a range of festive drinks at Junkyard Market. - Credit: Junkyard Market

The food will include Yorkshire pudding wraps from The Yorky Shack, Killa Waffles, which won BBC2's Britain's Top Takeaways, and Only Jerkin' with fried chicken.

There will be a range of Christmas drinks, including mulled wine, hot chocolates and hot juices.

On Sundays there will be entertainment for children and the Junkyard team is also planning to have magicians and DJs.

Junkyard Market will get a Christmas makeover in November. - Credit: Junkyard Market

Michael Femi-Ola, one of the organisers, said: "This year we have added lots of depth to the set design so it feels super Christmassy.

"I am really excited and we will be revealing the full Christmas schedule on October 19."