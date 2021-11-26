Pop-up tasting menu back in Golden Triangle by popular demand

A sell out pop-up food event is returning to the Connaught Kitchen in the heart of the Golden Triangle.

Chef John Walker will be returning to the NR2 site this evening to wow customers with his high end menu.

John said: “I’m going to be sharing a five-course tasting menu and some snacks and little chocolates to end.”

Previous events have left his customers “wowed”, he said.

One of his most talked about dishes being fish wrapped in rose petals.

He added: “I think we were all sceptical about that to begin with, but when all the elements came together it really worked well.

John Walker's first intro dish for Connaught Kitchen is mussel croustades. - Credit: John Walker

“I enjoy being creative with food.”

John trained as a chef and has worked all over Norwich, including at Farmyard in St Benedicts Street.

He added: “I worked at restaurant story in London which has two Michelin stars.

“And then I worked in Sweden in a restaurant that is now number five in the world.”

Long term, John's dream is to open a restaurant in Norwich, adding: “I think I enjoy doing this to see if it is a viable option, but for now I am happy showing people what I can do.”