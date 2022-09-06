Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
'People love it' - Norwich pub offering Sunday roast with a Caribbean twist

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:49 PM September 6, 2022
The jerk chicken roast available at the Last Pub Standing in Norwich. 

The jerk chicken roast available at the Last Pub Standing in Norwich. - Credit: Norwich Soul Kitchen/Last Pub Standing

The British classic of a Sunday roast has been given a Caribbean twist at a city pub.

Norwich Soul Kitchen is based at the Last Pub Standing in King Street and on Sundays offers roast dinners from 12noon to 6pm.

The options are a topside of beef, a vegan mushroom wellington or a quarter jerk chicken. 

Norwich Soul Kitchen owner and head chef Geoff Mayers. 

Norwich Soul Kitchen owner and head chef Geoff Mayers. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The latter has a marinade made from scratch and Norwich Soul Kitchen owner Geoff Mayers takes inspiration from his family recipes as they are from Trinidad and Barbados. 

The roasts come with roast potatoes, a Yorkshire pudding, braised red cabbage, roasted butternut squash, parsnips, tenderstem broccoli and cauliflower cheese, utilising local produce. 

Mr Mayers said: "The jerk chicken is especially popular and people love it - it is something unique for us."

Simon Peters, owner of Last Pub Standing in King Street, Norwich (left) with Geoff Mayers who cooks street food

Simon Peters, owner of Last Pub Standing in King Street, Norwich (left) with Geoff Mayers who cooks street food at the venue - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The dessert options are a bread and butter pudding with rum and chocolate and a pineapple and ginger sticky pudding. 

The regular Caribbean-inspired menu is available Tuesdays from 4pm to 9pm and Wednedays to Saturdays from 12noon until 9pm and it is also available through Deliveroo. 

Food and Drink
Norwich News

