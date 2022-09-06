'People love it' - Norwich pub offering Sunday roast with a Caribbean twist

The jerk chicken roast available at the Last Pub Standing in Norwich. - Credit: Norwich Soul Kitchen/Last Pub Standing

The British classic of a Sunday roast has been given a Caribbean twist at a city pub.

Norwich Soul Kitchen is based at the Last Pub Standing in King Street and on Sundays offers roast dinners from 12noon to 6pm.

The options are a topside of beef, a vegan mushroom wellington or a quarter jerk chicken.

Norwich Soul Kitchen owner and head chef Geoff Mayers. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The latter has a marinade made from scratch and Norwich Soul Kitchen owner Geoff Mayers takes inspiration from his family recipes as they are from Trinidad and Barbados.

The roasts come with roast potatoes, a Yorkshire pudding, braised red cabbage, roasted butternut squash, parsnips, tenderstem broccoli and cauliflower cheese, utilising local produce.

Mr Mayers said: "The jerk chicken is especially popular and people love it - it is something unique for us."

Simon Peters, owner of Last Pub Standing in King Street, Norwich (left) with Geoff Mayers who cooks street food at the venue - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The dessert options are a bread and butter pudding with rum and chocolate and a pineapple and ginger sticky pudding.

The regular Caribbean-inspired menu is available Tuesdays from 4pm to 9pm and Wednedays to Saturdays from 12noon until 9pm and it is also available through Deliveroo.