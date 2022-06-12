Trio open brunch spot in the former home of The Iron House in Norwich

Jeremy King, director, Corrie Cadwallader, director and head chef, and Jamal Utting, director and front of house manager, at J.C. Pinto on St John Maddermarket in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A historic Norwich building which dates back more than 700 years has been given a new lease of life as a buzzing brunch spot.

JC Pinto has just opened in St John Maddermarket in the former home of The Iron House restaurant, which closed due to the Covid pandemic.

The Iron House and building owner Jeremy King had initially looked at leasing the space, but after lots of interest he couldn't find a suitable tenant.

Jamal Utting, director and front of house manager, making coffee at J.C. Pinto on St John Maddermarket in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Then at the perfect time, former head chef Corrie Cadwallader returned from working in Amsterdam and popped in to say hello to his old boss.

They decided to partner up to launch a new business and Mr Cadwallader then got his friend Jamal Utting on board, who had worked at The Workshop in Earlham Road for a decade.

JC Pinto combines the initials of their first names and Pinto is the name of Mr Cadwallader's dog.

Filled croissant with a fried egg, bacon and cheese made at J.C. Pinto on St John Maddermarket in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr King, who took on the building in 2011, said: "When I was looking to lease the space it was like saying goodbye to a child leaving home, but eventually I decided to stay.

"At JC Pinto, we've gone back to what worked best when The Iron House first started as breakfast was always the busiest time."

J.C. Pinto on St John Maddermarket in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Cadwallader makes everything himself and options include a full English, vegetarian breakfast burrito and vegan garlic truffled mushrooms on toast, with pastries and homemade cakes too.

The Full English made at J.C. Pinto on St John Maddermarket in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

He said: "We wanted to create a friendly place and it has a New Zealand and Australian feel as they put a twist on brunch.

"There are other nice places to get breakfast in Norwich, but this has a different vibe in a great location."

A oats, blueberries, banana, coconut, honey and peanut smoothie made at J.C. Pinto on St John Maddermarket in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The building, which has a blue plaque outside, dates back to 1303.

It has been a licenced premises since 1869 and until 2003 it was called The Ironmongers' Arms.

Mr Utting is in charge of front of house and drinks include coffees, smoothies, cocktails, beers and spirits.

A hot chocolate made at J.C. Pinto on St John Maddermarket in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

He said: "So far the overwhelming majority of people have been really enjoying the atmosphere, service and food.

"It is so good to see everyone coming in and loving it after working so hard."

Eggs benny made at J.C. Pinto on St John Maddermarket in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

JC Pinto is open 8.30am to 5pm Wednesday to Sunday.