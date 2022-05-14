Jarrold launches posh hampers to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee in style

Things to do

Published: 10:49 AM May 14, 2022

One of the five hampers being launched is the Jubilee Celebration Box - Credit: Jarrold

One of Norwich's oldest companies has launched a series of swanky hampers so city folk can celebrate the Jubilee in style.

Jarrold is selling five celebration boxes in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which is taking place from June 2 to 5.

Included in the collection are two fresh hampers and three gift hampers.

The fresh hampers are the Jubilee Celebration Box (£60) and the Fruit Scones Hamper (£30).

The Celebration Box includes fruit scones with jam and cream, a Victoria sponge cake and a selection of sandwiches.

The Jubilee Teatime Celebration Hamper is one of the gift boxes - Credit: Jarrold

It is intended for up to six people and can be made vegetarian.

The Fruit Scones Hamper includes scones, strawberry jam, lemon curd and a selection of tea.

The gift hampers are the Keepsake Hamper (£36), the Gift Box (£44) and the Teatime Celebration Hamper (£70).

They include items like tea towels, chocolates, jam and curd, elderflower presse, tea and more.

The specific contents of each hamper can be found on the Jarrold website.

Hampers can be bought by calling Jarrold on 01603 660661 and is available by collection from the deli counter only.