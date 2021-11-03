TV presenters enjoy brunch at The Ivy in Norwich

Ore Oduba (left) met Jake Humphrey for brunch at The Ivy in Norwich as Mr Oduba is in the city with the Rocky Horror Show. - Credit: PA/Antony Kelly/Denise Bradley

Television presenter turned musical theatre star Ore Oduba took a break from doing the Time Warp to meet Jake Humphrey for brunch in the city.

Mr Oduba, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, is at Norwich Theatre Royal until Saturday as he stars as Brad Majors in the Rocky Horror Show.

The pair met at The Ivy Brasserie in London Street on Wednesday morning for a catch-up and Mr Humphrey posted a picture on his Instagram story of him waiting with the caption "don't stand me up Ore Oduba".

Mr Humphrey's next post said that he had re-checked his messages and arrived half an hour early.

Mr Oduba also performed at Norwich Theatre Royal in February 2020 alongside Jason Manford in the musical Curtains and was spotted enjoying breakfast in Café 33 in Exchange Street.

Mr Humphrey and Mr Oduba were presenters for Newsround and both have also worked in other children's television programmes and sport.