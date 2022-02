Pizza and burger stall launches delivery and evening opening to meet demand

Owner Shpendi Koci with a Margherita pizza at the Italian Street Food stall at Norwich Market. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

From grabbing a pizza after work to enjoying a burger while curled up on the sofa, a Norwich Market stall has you covered.

Shpendi Koci, 34, opened Italian Street Food last March and after a quiet start due to lockdown he had a busy summer when everything opened up again.

A vegetarian pizza at the Italian Street Food stall at Norwich Market. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Mr Koci serves Neapolitan-style pizzas alongside chicken and beef burgers, made with homemade marinades, patties and buns.

He moved to Norwich from Albania seven years ago and has worked in many pizza and burger restaurants and also taught himself Italian from watching TV.

Owner Shpendi Koci, left, and Andi Skenderi at the Italian Street Food stall at Norwich Market. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

He recently launched delivery through Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats and is open 11am to 8pm Monday to Saturday to meet demand.

Mr Koci said: "Delivery is going well and is improving every week.

A homemade beef burger covered in salad and chips at the Italian Street Food stall at Norwich Market. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

"I serve good quality food while also keeping my prices low and I am very passionate."

Follow on Instagram @italianstreetfoodd