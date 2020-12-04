'1,000 tickets sold in 12 hours' - Huge demand for Norwich's outdoor bars

Published: 6:00 AM December 4, 2020 Updated: 9:36 AM December 4, 2020

There has been huge demand for outdoor bars in Norwich, including Botanical Garden Bar (left), Junkyard Market (top right) and Mysabar (bottom right, picture of the tent used at a different event) - Credit: Rob Dodsworth / @DN.IMAGERY/ Lucy J Toms Photography

More than 1,000 tickets were sold in 12 hours for one event as people leapt out of lockdown with a hunger to eat, drink and be merry with friends and family at a host of outdoor venues.

Despite the chilly December weather, three big al fresco Norwich event launches this weekend have sold out in double-quick time.

Junkyard Market, Mysabar and Botanical Garden Bar have all popped up in Norwich for Christmas.

With mixed groups from different households only able to meet outside under Tier Two restrictions, people have booked in their droves for outdoor events.

Junkyard Market, in the car park at St Mary's Works, and Botanical Garden Bar, in Elm Hill, have returned by popular demand after launching in the summer and Mysabar is new and all have heaters.

Junkyard Market, organised by AfterDark Promotions, is running from December 4 to 20 on Fridays to Sundays and then daily from December 21 to 31, excluding Christmas Day.

There will be eight to 10 vendors each time, with at least half local, and drinks include Baileys hot chocolate and mulled wine.

All 138 tables are sold out this weekend for all sessions, with tickets going on sale on Mondays at 6pm each week.

Norwich's Junkyard Market has raised over £10,000 for the Norwich Soup Movement Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY - Credit: Archant

Michael Femi-Ola, operations manager at AfterDark Promotions, said: "People appreciate those that are coming up with new ideas and putting events on during these times."

Dan and Katie Searle, siblings and landlords of The Rumsey Wells pub, have created Mysabar in the Castle Quarter Gardens, which has a Scandinavian influence and local vendors such as Figbar and Duration Brewing.

It has already sold out from December 4 to 20, but due to huge demand they are planning to open up more daytime slots and are hoping to run until mid-January.

One of the tents which will be used at the Mysabar winter beer garden, pictured at a different event. - Credit: Lucy J Toms Photography

Mr Searle said: "For our first weekend, 1,000 tickets were sold in under 12 hours and it is lovely to see the enthusiasm for it."

Elsewhere in the city, theatre company curious directive has launched a Botanical Garden Bar and Christmas market in the garden of its base at St Simon and St Jude Church, running from Thursday to Sunday from December 3 to 22.

All three weekends are sold out, though there may be space for daytime walk-ins, with 4,200 people booked in.

The Botanical Garden Bar is returning to Norwich for Christmas, with an added festive market - Credit: Rob Dodsworth

Jack Lowe, founder of curious directive, said: "I think we've put together a really simple but beautiful offering to come and have great food and drink and some local beers and wines in an inner-city green space."

If you're interested in a stall, email jack@curiousdirective.com



