Thai restaurant goes from zero to five-star food hygiene rating

The House Thai restaurant, in Queen's Road in Norwich, has been given a five-star hygiene rating after a reinspection by Norwich City Council. - Credit: Archant

A Thai restaurant in Norwich has promised customers it will keep "standards high", after going from zero to a five-star food hygiene rating.

The House Thai Restaurant in Queen’s Road is celebrating its recent five-star rating following a reinspection by Norwich City Council.

The business had previously been visited by an inspector back in November who reported that a fly killer was being stored above a rice cooker and staff were not seen washing their hands regularly enough – which saw it get the lowest rating.

But since then, staff have worked hard to turn the business around.

And on Thursday, January 20, their efforts were rewarded with the new rating.

A spokesperson from The House: “The inspector thanked us for following all of their recommendations.

“Our team is now cleaning thoroughly at the end of every day, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

“Every morning the manager is also checking that everything is in good condition.

“In addition, all full-time staff members have achieved their level two certificate in food hygiene and the management team have achieved their level three.

“We have worked really hard to improve.”

The business was first opened by husband and wife, Sam and Lin, 10 years ago after they graduated from the University of East Anglia.

The pair hoped to bring authentic Thai food and hospitality to the city.

The spokesperson added: “We love Norwich and we would like to be the best Thai restaurant for all Norwich people.

“We were very sad when we got zero stars and we had a lot of cancellations. It really affected the business.

“But we look forward to seeing our customers. We are very happy to be five stars again and we promise we will keep the standards high.”

Norwich City Council confirmed that The House received a five-star hygiene rating following the reinspection and the report will be published soon.

There are currently 15 businesses in Norwich with a hygiene rating of one or below.

