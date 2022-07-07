Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Hotel Chocolat opening café in Norwich with vouchers for first customers

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:27 AM July 7, 2022
Hotel Chocolat is opening a café in Chantry Place in Norwich. 

Those with a sweet tooth are in luck as Hotel Chocolat is opening a new café in Norwich and it will include ice creams.

While there is already a Hotel Chocolat on the upper ground floor of the Chantry Place shopping centre in the city, it is being expanded into the neighbouring unit.

This will become a café which will open on Tuesday, July 19, and the first 10 customers will get a £20 voucher.

Hotel Chocolat is opening a café in Norwich this July. 

It will serve hot and cold drinks, including hot chocolates and milkshakes, ice cream and sweet treats such as brownies. 

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “This news is set to delight our chocolate-loving customers who will be able to drop in for a tempting treat and drink while shopping or meeting friends."

The British chocolatier was founded in 2004 by Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris with the cacao farm in St Lucia and manufacturing is based in Cambridgeshire. 

