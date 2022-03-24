City's riverside pub to launch holiday apartment after successful year

Nick and Briony De'Ath, owners of The Red Lion pub in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A riverside pub will soon be offering a “haven” for visitors in a "prime city spot" with the launch of a new holiday apartment.

With pints, paddle boarding and now a “beautiful” place to stay, the Red Lion, in Bishopgate, has been brought back to life since it was reopened nearly one year ago.

It is owned by husband and wife, Nick and Briony De’Ath, who have created a thriving business along Norwich’s river.

But it hasn’t been without its challenges.

The couple, who also own the Unthank Arms, Trafford Arms, William & Florence and Chambers Cocktail Company, said they faced uncertain times during the coronavirus pandemic.

With various lockdowns and restrictions in place, the opening of the Red Lion in May 2021 was not all plain sailing and they were forced to adapt.

Mrs De’Ath said: “We opened with loads of enthusiasm and positivity but also with a degree of trepidation.

“As well as opening the Red Lion we were re-opening our other pubs which had been closed for four months so there was a mountain of things to do.

“We had already started with plans for the Red Lion Bishopgate when the 2021 lockdown happened so it was quite a challenge logistically and also some nail-biting wondering if we were being brave or foolish.

“Luckily, from day one we have had the most fantastic support from a huge range of customers from people living locally who were delighted to see the pub on their doorstep open again, to enthusiastic dog-walkers, rowers, paddleboarders who were happy to have a convenient stopping off point.”

Mr and Mrs De’Ath have tried to enhance the site’s outdoor space with plenty of outdoor seating with scenic views overlooking the water. They have also worked with Norfolk Paddleboards, owned by Lee Taylor, which is helping to get more people on to the river.

Ten months since the Red Lion’s opening, the couple will soon launch a holiday apartment above the pub, which can sleep up to six people.

Mrs De’Ath added: “The first year in any business is a learning curve so we’re looking forward to 2022 being even better than 2021.”

