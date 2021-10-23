Grill van serving gourmet burgers and hot dogs gets residency at city pub
- Credit: Harry's Soul Train
You can now enjoy gourmet burgers alongside award-winning beers at a Norwich pub.
Harry's Soul Train was launched by couple Donna Newby and Marc Ward, from Tuckswood, in June 2020 serving chicken wings, tacos and falafel.
In November last year they secured a residency at The Whalebone pub in Magdalen Road, Norwich.
A year on, Harry's Soul Train now has a second home at The Fat Cat in West End Street in the city as they now have two vans.
They offer a grill menu at The Fat Cat with gourmet burgers, footlong hot dogs, dirty fries and chicken wings to eat-in or to takeaway.
This includes the Marmalade Meltdown Burger with three beef patties marinated in Marmalade Cat beer.
Miss Newby said: "We started our full-time residency [at The Fat Cat] on October 1, but since the summer we have been there on the first Friday of the month with the taco van.
Most Read
- 1 'Eyesore' bus won't be removed despite neighbours' pleas
- 2 Chantry Place 'close to finalising deals' with four major brands
- 3 Tenant's despair as council fixes his windows by screwing them shut
- 4 Neighbours' terror as bleeding man found in garden after street fight
- 5 'Such a shame': Social media scammer targets Norwich pub
- 6 Huge Gothic home on edge of city cemetery is for sale for £1.2m
- 7 'Significant' amount of cash and electronics stolen from city home
- 8 Man killed after collision with double-decker bus on A146 named
- 9 How Norwich are you? Take our quiz to find out
- 10 One of Norwich's most photographed homes is up for sale
"I was talking to Colin [the owner] about converting one of the trailers to a grill van and he said if I ever did he would have it all winter."
Harry's Soul Train is at The Fat Cat Wednesday to Saturday from 5pm to 9pm, you can also order at harrys-soul-train-grill.square.site