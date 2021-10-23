News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Grill van serving gourmet burgers and hot dogs gets residency at city pub

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:19 PM October 23, 2021   
Harry Ward, Marc Ward and Donna Newby inside the Harry's Soul Train van.

Harry Ward, Marc Ward and Donna Newby inside the Harry's Soul Train van, which has just taken on a full-time residency at The Fat Cat in Norwich.

You can now enjoy gourmet burgers alongside award-winning beers at a Norwich pub.

Harry's Soul Train was launched by couple Donna Newby and Marc Ward, from Tuckswood, in June 2020 serving chicken wings, tacos and falafel.

In November last year they secured a residency at The Whalebone pub in Magdalen Road, Norwich.

A year on, Harry's Soul Train now has a second home at The Fat Cat in West End Street in the city as they now have two vans.

A footlong hot dog and fries from Harry's Soul Train. 

A footlong hot dog and fries from Harry's Soul Train.

They offer a grill menu at The Fat Cat with gourmet burgers, footlong hot dogs, dirty fries and chicken wings to eat-in or to takeaway. 

This includes the Marmalade Meltdown Burger with three beef patties marinated in Marmalade Cat beer.

The Marmalade Meltdown burger from Harry's Soul Train. 

The Marmalade Meltdown burger from Harry's Soul Train.

Miss Newby said: "We started our full-time residency [at The Fat Cat] on October 1, but since the summer we have been there on the first Friday of the month with the taco van. 

"I was talking to Colin [the owner] about converting one of the trailers to a grill van and he said if I ever did he would have it all winter."

Harry's Soul Train is at The Fat Cat Wednesday to Saturday from 5pm to 9pm, you can also order at harrys-soul-train-grill.square.site

Food and Drink
Norwich News

