House of Horrors afternoon tea coming to Norwich for Halloween

The Assembly House in Norwich will offer a House of Horrors afternoon tea for Halloween, pictured is head pastry chef Mark Mitson. - Credit: Steve Adams

The Phantom of the Gateau Opera has been hard at work creating a Halloween-themed afternoon tea.

The Assembly House of Horrors tea will be available at the Norwich venue from October 21 to 31 from 12noon, with last bookings at 3.30pm.

But it will be all about treats instead of tricks, with ghoulishly good sweet and savoury delights to enjoy, including finger sandwiches and scones.

The Assembly House Halloween tea will be all about treats with no tricks. - Credit: Steve Adams

Cakes on offer, created by head pastry chef Mark Mitson, include The Purple People Eater blueberry macaron and Nightmare at the Gateau Opera, with pumpkin spice and Halloween sprinkles.

You can book on The Assembly House website, with full menus coming soon, and it is £27.95pp.

The sweet treats in the House of Horrors afternoon tea. - Credit: Steve Adams

It will be adaptable for vegetarian, gluten-free, vegan and dairy-free diets and there will be a children's version for ages 12 and under for £16.95.

It will also be available as a cakeaway takeaway if you book by 9pm the night before for collection on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.