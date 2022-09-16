House of Horrors afternoon tea coming to Norwich for Halloween
- Credit: Steve Adams
The Phantom of the Gateau Opera has been hard at work creating a Halloween-themed afternoon tea.
The Assembly House of Horrors tea will be available at the Norwich venue from October 21 to 31 from 12noon, with last bookings at 3.30pm.
But it will be all about treats instead of tricks, with ghoulishly good sweet and savoury delights to enjoy, including finger sandwiches and scones.
Cakes on offer, created by head pastry chef Mark Mitson, include The Purple People Eater blueberry macaron and Nightmare at the Gateau Opera, with pumpkin spice and Halloween sprinkles.
You can book on The Assembly House website, with full menus coming soon, and it is £27.95pp.
It will be adaptable for vegetarian, gluten-free, vegan and dairy-free diets and there will be a children's version for ages 12 and under for £16.95.
It will also be available as a cakeaway takeaway if you book by 9pm the night before for collection on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.