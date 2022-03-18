Couple's new Greek street food trailer in Homebase car park is a hit

You can now get your home décor and dinner sorted at the Homebase car park in Sprowston with a Greek street food trailer based there.

Couple Georgios Michailidis and Vicky Stogianni have launched Great Gyros Canteen Norwich at the Sprowston Retail Park on Roundtree Way.

The pair moved to Norwich from London last August as Mr Michailidis was offered the head chef role at The Real Greek when it opened at Chantry Place in the city.

But he has since left and decided to start his own business with Vicky, who is also a cook.

The pair have lived in England for nearly a decade and are both from Larissa in Greece.

Mr Michailidis, 48, said: "We both love Greek food and were surprised to find that Norwich was very familiar with Greek dishes when we got here so it was not a difficult decision to start the business.

"We have been open a week and the comments have been very good and people really like the food."

On offer are authentic souvlaki wraps with thinly sliced pork or chicken with herbs and spices, served with homemade tzatziki, chips, tomatoes, onions and sauces.

The menu also includes salads, halloumi, falafel-style vegan patties and baklava.

It is currently open every Monday to Saturday from 11am to 6pm and the trailer is rented while they see how popular it is.

The pair would eventually like to have a permanent home for Great Gyros Canteen in the city.

Mr Michailidis added: "I don't want a restaurant but would love a canteen for takeaways in Norwich city centre - I don't want to move from one place to another.

"Our food is great quality and our souvlaki wraps are completely different to ones you may have tried before.

"What we offer is something new for the area."

Drinks available include a range of Loux sodas which come from Greece.

Since the start of the pandemic there has been a street food boom in Norfolk, with mobile businesses launching across the county serving everything from pizzas to curries.