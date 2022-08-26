City bar hosting Grease-themed bottomless drag brunch
Published: 11:37 AM August 26, 2022
- Credit: Revolution Norwich
Grease is the word and it's coming to a city bar.
Revolution is taking Norwich back to Rydell High with a drag brunch.
The event will feature two hours live singing, dancing and comedy.
Performers will include Will Power as Danny, Zoe Promiscuous as Sandy and Anna Action as Rizzo.
The event will also include a brunch dish with 90 minutes of bottomless drinks.
Tickets for regular bottomless drinks are £30 and premium drinks are £40.
Revolution's Grease bottomless brunch is on Sunday, September 25 from 4pm to 6pm.
Booking online is advised.