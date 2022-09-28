Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

City bar offering free meals for grandparents this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:39 PM September 28, 2022
Revolución de Cuba, Norwich, is offering grandparents free food this Sunday

Revolución de Cuba, Norwich, is offering grandparents free food this Sunday - Credit: Revolución de Cuba

Grandparents with a taste for Cuba are in for a treat this weekend after being offered free food to mark an annual celebration.

Revolución de Cuba, in Norwich, is running a special offer on Sunday (October 2) to celebrate National Grandparents Day.

The deal entitles one grandparent, including great-grandparents, to one free main dish at the Cuban-themed bar for every main meal bought per person.

The offer is part of National Grandparents Day

The offer is part of National Grandparents Day - Credit: Revolución de Cuba

It is valid for either breakfast, lunch or dinner.

For both grandparents to eat for free, it means customers will have to take them out with a sibling.

The offer is valid across all 18 Revolución de Cuba venues but drinks and extras will be added to the bill and are not included in the offer.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A police cordon is in place on Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Live News

Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A man and woman were found unresponsive on Prince of Wales Road

Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Officers were called to Bolingbroke Road in Mile Cross shortly after 8.20pm following reports of a m

Norwich City Council

Bid to dispel city estate of 'bad reputation' preconceptions

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Enjoy The Nutcracker Afternoon Tea either inside The Assembly House or in a private igloo. 

Food and Drink

Christmas afternoon tea launching in Norwich which you can have in an igloo

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon