City bar offering free meals for grandparents this weekend
Published: 2:39 PM September 28, 2022
- Credit: Revolución de Cuba
Grandparents with a taste for Cuba are in for a treat this weekend after being offered free food to mark an annual celebration.
Revolución de Cuba, in Norwich, is running a special offer on Sunday (October 2) to celebrate National Grandparents Day.
The deal entitles one grandparent, including great-grandparents, to one free main dish at the Cuban-themed bar for every main meal bought per person.
It is valid for either breakfast, lunch or dinner.
For both grandparents to eat for free, it means customers will have to take them out with a sibling.
The offer is valid across all 18 Revolución de Cuba venues but drinks and extras will be added to the bill and are not included in the offer.