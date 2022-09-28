City bar offering free meals for grandparents this weekend

Grandparents with a taste for Cuba are in for a treat this weekend after being offered free food to mark an annual celebration.

Revolución de Cuba, in Norwich, is running a special offer on Sunday (October 2) to celebrate National Grandparents Day.

The deal entitles one grandparent, including great-grandparents, to one free main dish at the Cuban-themed bar for every main meal bought per person.

The offer is part of National Grandparents Day - Credit: Revolución de Cuba

It is valid for either breakfast, lunch or dinner.

For both grandparents to eat for free, it means customers will have to take them out with a sibling.

The offer is valid across all 18 Revolución de Cuba venues but drinks and extras will be added to the bill and are not included in the offer.