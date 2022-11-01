Good Food Awards 2023: All the Norwich winners from chippies to pizzeria
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
From popular fish and chip shops to a pizza takeaway offering a slice of Italy, these are the Norwich winners in the Good Food Awards 2023.
There are five categories recognising culinary excellence, with restaurants, cafés, gastropubs, fish and chip shops and takeaways.
Those given the Blue Ribbon accolade are places that have received high customer ratings and votes and the Gold Seal is for businesses that have maintained this for three years.
The awards are free to enter and the winners are chosen by the public.
These are the winners in Norwich and the surrounding areas in the Good Food Awards 2023:
CAFES
Café 33, Norwich (Blue Ribbon)
Prima Rosa, Salhouse (Gold Seal)
RESTAURANT
Haggle, Norwich (Blue Ribbon)
TAKEAWAY
Brick Pizza, Norwich (Blue Ribbon)
GASTROPUB
The Kings Head, Bawburgh (Blue Ribbon)
FISH AND CHIP SHOP
Grosvenor Fish Bar, Norwich (Blue Ribbon)
Chish and Fips, Norwich (Gold Seal)