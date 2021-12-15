News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Portuguese restaurant and coffee shop open in former Loose's Cookshop

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:00 AM December 15, 2021
Go Bifanas has opened in Orford Yard in Norwich, pictured is owner Jorge Santos with chef Daniel Clare. 

Go Bifanas has opened in Orford Yard in Norwich, pictured is owner Jorge Santos with chef Daniel Clare.

Pots and pans have been swapped for espressos and empanadas as two new businesses open in the former Loose's Cookshop in Norwich.

Go Bifanas and The Yard Coffee share the space in the glass-fronted building in Orford Yard, off Red Lion Street, with offices at the back. 

Go Bifanas and The Yard Coffee have opened in the former home of Loose's Cookshop. 

Go Bifanas and The Yard Coffee have opened in the former home of Loose's Cookshop.

Go Bifanas offers Portuguese street food and is run by couple Jorge and Eleanor Santos, who also run the neighbouring Jorge's Restaurant.

The new place offers something completely different and the signature dish is the bifana, which is a traditional Portuguese pork sandwich.

Some of the dishes at Go Bifanas, which offers Portuguese street food with world influences. 

Some of the dishes at Go Bifanas, which offers Portuguese street food with world influences.

There are also sharing boards, snacks - such as salt cod croquettes and goat's cheese, honey and olive empanadas - and brunches.

Mr Santos, 52, said: "This building has been closed for three years so it is nice to see the space gaining life again.

The bifana is a traditional Portuguese pork sandwich. 

The bifana is a traditional Portuguese pork sandwich.

"You can travel around Portugal and get different types of bifanas and we are doing the Porto one, which you would see being sold in street food vans."

There is currently a reduced menu until January 17, but after that there will also be options such as tacos and sardines.

The shared space used by Go Bifanas and The Yard Coffee. 

The shared space used by Go Bifanas and The Yard Coffee.

Chef Daniel Clare, 24, said: "We offer Portuguese dishes but have branched out to show the influence the country has had on different cultures."

Also sharing the space is The Yard Coffee, which has been there since September.

It is run by Gee Gallant and Shane Blake, who previously ran the Unio coffee shop at the University of East Anglia, and Tait Pollack who owns the building. 

Miss Gallant, 25, said: "We have a house espresso which is a Brazilian coffee and the beans get brought over to Norwich and are roasted locally.

The Yard Coffee is a speciality coffee shop, which also offers cakes from local businesses. 

The Yard Coffee is a speciality coffee shop, which also offers cakes from local businesses.

"We use local businesses for our cakes too - coffee is very collaborative and that is why we are happy to be working with Jorge.

"The reaction has been really positive and it is nice to have a different style of coffee shop in the city centre that is light and bright." 

Go Bifanas is open Tuesday to Thursday from 11am to 6pm and Friday and Saturday from 11am to 8pm and The Yard Coffee is open from Monday to Saturday 8am to 5pm. 

