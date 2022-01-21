Gin and rum festival coming to Norwich later this year

St Andrew's Hall in Norwich, where the festival will be held over two days - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

A gin and rum festival is coming to Norwich later this year as it tours 22 towns and cities around the UK.

Gin and Rum Festival claims to be the largest touring gin and rum festival in the UK and serves more than 120 spirits from around the world, as well as a range of flavoured products.

Customers will be offered a guide to the festival's themed bars and can even become a 'gin master' at one of its free masterclasses.

There will also be a dance floor, a live DJ and street food stalls.

Drinks are served in exchange for purchased tokens.

The festival will be in Norwich on June 3-4 (Friday and Saturday). Tickets are £16.56 and can be purchased from the tour's website.

Included in the price of the ticket are a complimentary Copa gin glass and satchel, as well as a reusable stainless steel straw.

Customers will also receive complimentary samples of gins, rums and mixers.