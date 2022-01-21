Gin and rum festival coming to Norwich later this year
- Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC
A gin and rum festival is coming to Norwich later this year as it tours 22 towns and cities around the UK.
Gin and Rum Festival claims to be the largest touring gin and rum festival in the UK and serves more than 120 spirits from around the world, as well as a range of flavoured products.
Customers will be offered a guide to the festival's themed bars and can even become a 'gin master' at one of its free masterclasses.
There will also be a dance floor, a live DJ and street food stalls.
Drinks are served in exchange for purchased tokens.
The festival will be in Norwich on June 3-4 (Friday and Saturday). Tickets are £16.56 and can be purchased from the tour's website.
Included in the price of the ticket are a complimentary Copa gin glass and satchel, as well as a reusable stainless steel straw.
Customers will also receive complimentary samples of gins, rums and mixers.
Most Read
- 1 House of horrors: Is this the worst council property in Norwich?
- 2 'Not our fault' - City man hits back on abandoned caravan after land dispute
- 3 From £35k to homeless: Why rough sleepers struggle to get a job
- 4 Burglars smash way into Patisserie Valerie and nab cash
- 5 'Fixer upper' lodge home goes up for sale near Norwich city centre
- 6 Boss ordered to build road 15 years ago battles to clear name
- 7 Store still cordoned off with police tape two months after break-in
- 8 'I lived in the woods for 20 years': How Sean is starting new life
- 9 'Not worth it!': Councillor wants new bus lane ditched
- 10 Has £10,000 prize crash landed in Norwich from space?