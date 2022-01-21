News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Gin and rum festival coming to Norwich later this year

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:46 PM January 21, 2022
St Andrews / St Andrew's Hall. generic road / traffic / pedestrian areaPHOTO: ANTONY KELLYCOPY:FOR:E

St Andrew's Hall in Norwich, where the festival will be held over two days - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

A gin and rum festival is coming to Norwich later this year as it tours 22 towns and cities around the UK.

Gin and Rum Festival claims to be the largest touring gin and rum festival in the UK and serves more than 120 spirits from around the world, as well as a range of flavoured products.

Customers will be offered a guide to the festival's themed bars and can even become a 'gin master' at one of its free masterclasses.

There will also be a dance floor, a live DJ and street food stalls.

Drinks are served in exchange for purchased tokens.

The festival will be in Norwich on June 3-4 (Friday and Saturday). Tickets are £16.56 and can be purchased from the tour's website.

Included in the price of the ticket are a complimentary Copa gin glass and satchel, as well as a reusable stainless steel straw.

Customers will also receive complimentary samples of gins, rums and mixers.

Most Read

  1. 1 House of horrors: Is this the worst council property in Norwich?
  2. 2 'Not our fault' - City man hits back on abandoned caravan after land dispute
  3. 3 From £35k to homeless: Why rough sleepers struggle to get a job
  1. 4 Burglars smash way into Patisserie Valerie and nab cash
  2. 5 'Fixer upper' lodge home goes up for sale near Norwich city centre
  3. 6 Boss ordered to build road 15 years ago battles to clear name
  4. 7 Store still cordoned off with police tape two months after break-in
  5. 8 'I lived in the woods for 20 years': How Sean is starting new life
  6. 9 'Not worth it!': Councillor wants new bus lane ditched
  7. 10 Has £10,000 prize crash landed in Norwich from space?
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

SAVE Britain’s Heritage has stepped in after plans were approved to demolish Salhouse Station. 

Greater Anglia application to demolish train station building thrown out

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich millionaire made his fortune by buying ex council properties and turning them into luxury student rentals. 

'How I made four million flipping council houses into luxury student digs'

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Russell Evans, left, founder of Bullards, and John Bullard, unhappy with Red Bull as they are accusi

Load of Bull! Anger as Red Bull ramps up threat against Norwich gin firm

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Mia, 16, from Norwich, has been diagnosed with long Covid.

Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon