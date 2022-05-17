Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Gin and Rum Festival coming to Norwich for jubilee weekend

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:44 AM May 17, 2022
The Gin and Rum Festival is returning to Norwich. 

Toast the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style at Norwich's Gin and Rum Festival.

The touring event is coming to The Halls on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 and it will feature more than 120 varieties of gin and rum.

The slots available to book are 6.30pm to 11pm on Friday and 12.30pm to 5pm and 6.30pm to 11pm on Saturday.

There will be more than 120 varieties at the Gin and Rum Festival 2022. 

There will be samples from distillers from across the country and the world, themed bars, a DJ and live entertainment. 

The event was last in the city in 2018, with the scheduled 2020 event postponed due to Covid.

This year the festival will also have a themed tequila bar with up to 20 varieties.

There will be plenty of samples at the Gin and Rum Festival 2022. 

Tickets include entry to the event, a reusable straw, a G&R branded Copa glass with a carrying satchel, a gin and rum guide and samples.

Tickets cost £15 at ginandrumfestival.com and it is for over-18s only. 

