5 garden centres with cafes in and around Norwich
- Credit: Archant 2017
With summer in full swing garden centres are offering a one-stop shop for all of visitors' landscaping and entertainment needs.
After customers have shopped until they drop, many sites offer the perfect spot to grab a coffee or light bite to eat to replenish shoppers' energy levels.
Here are five garden centres with cafes in and around Norwich.
1. Sprowston Garden Centre
Where: Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston, NR7 8RJ
This garden centre, which first opened in 1975, has plenty of plants to buy alongside gardening care products.
Its on-site café, Coffee Haven, also offers a “delicious” menu along with daily specials and afternoon tea.
2. Notcutts Norwich
Where: Daniels Road, Norwich, NR4 6QP
Shoppers need to make sure they've cleared the afternoon if they're heading to this horticultural haven.
This garden centre has everything shoppers need and more including a recently revamped restaurant serving freshly prepared breakfasts, lunches, drinks and snacks.
3. Taverham Nursery Centre
Where: Fir Covert Road, Taverham, NR8 6HT
Just a short drive out of the city, Taverham Nursery Centre stocks indoor and outdoor plants and furniture alongside deli items.
There are also 19 other shops on site, ranging from craft supplies to chocolate and Magnolia's Restaurant serves a range of treats.
4. Urban Jungle Norfolk
Where: Ringland Lane, Old Costessey, NR8 5BG
Urban Jungle sells a range of indoor and outdoor plants with many unusual varieties on offer.
It also boasts a cacti greenhouse.
The café at Urban Jungle Norfolk is located within the Plant Nursery.
Visitors can choose from a big jungle breakfast, loaded sandwiches and seasonal dishes as well as handmade cakes.
5. Hellesdon Barns Garden Centre
Where: Hellesdon Hall Road, Hellesdon, NR6 5BB
From a vintage furniture shop to a plant centre, there is something for everyone at this complex of small businesses.
Hungry cusomers can also stop for a tasty breakfast, light lunch or afternoon tea at Bramleys Café and Cakery.