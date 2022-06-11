Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
5 garden centres with cafes in and around Norwich

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:22 AM June 11, 2022
Secluded and hidden away tables in the Urban Jungle garden centre café, at Old Costessey. Picture: D

Secluded and hidden away tables in the Urban Jungle garden centre café, at Old Costessey. - Credit: Archant 2017

With summer in full swing garden centres are offering a one-stop shop for all of visitors' landscaping and entertainment needs.  

After customers have shopped until they drop, many sites offer the perfect spot to grab a coffee or light bite to eat to replenish shoppers' energy levels. 

Here are five garden centres with cafes in and around Norwich. 

1. Sprowston Garden Centre 

Grow your own vegetables, pictured at Sprowston Garden Centre.

Sprowston Garden Centre. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Where: Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston, NR7 8RJ 

This garden centre, which first opened in 1975, has plenty of plants to buy alongside gardening care products. 

Its on-site café, Coffee Haven, also offers a “delicious” menu along with daily specials and afternoon tea. 

2. Notcutts Norwich 

The new restaurant at Notcutts Garden Centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The restaurant at Notcutts Garden Centre. - Credit: Archant

Where: Daniels Road, Norwich, NR4 6QP 

Shoppers need to make sure they've cleared the afternoon if they're heading to this horticultural haven.

This garden centre has everything shoppers need and more including a recently revamped restaurant serving freshly prepared breakfasts, lunches, drinks and snacks. 

3. Taverham Nursery Centre 

Where: Fir Covert Road, Taverham, NR8 6HT 

Just a short drive out of the city, Taverham Nursery Centre stocks indoor and outdoor plants and furniture alongside deli items. 

There are also 19 other shops on site, ranging from craft supplies to chocolate and Magnolia's Restaurant serves a range of treats. 

4. Urban Jungle Norfolk 

Nursery assistant, Mark Curtis, sorting a tree delivery at the Urban Jungle garden centre, at Old Co

Urban Jungle garden centre, at Old Costessey. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Where: Ringland Lane, Old Costessey, NR8 5BG 

Urban Jungle sells a range of indoor and outdoor plants with many unusual varieties on offer.

It also boasts a cacti greenhouse. 

The café at Urban Jungle Norfolk is located within the Plant Nursery. 

Visitors can choose from a big jungle breakfast, loaded sandwiches and seasonal dishes as well as handmade cakes. 

5. Hellesdon Barns Garden Centre 

Staff and shop owners at Hellesdon Barns are happy that the road they're on is re-opening soon. Pict

Hellesdon Barns. - Credit: Archant

Where: Hellesdon Hall Road, Hellesdon, NR6 5BB 

From a vintage furniture shop to a plant centre, there is something for everyone at this complex of small businesses. 

Hungry cusomers can also stop for a tasty breakfast, light lunch or afternoon tea at Bramleys Café and Cakery.  


