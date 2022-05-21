Norwich cocktail bar and restaurant relaunches with new name and menu
- Credit: Garden Bar
Cocktails and tapas dishes from around the world are on the menu of a city bar which has relaunched with a new name.
The Garden Cocktail Bar and Eatery has taken over the Gatherers in Muspole Street.
The venue, which is under new management, closed for a short period while it underwent a small revamp both inside and outside to give it more of a "comfortable and relaxed vibe".
Its food and drink menus have also diversified with a variety of vegan tapas dishes and new cocktails inspired by flavours from across the world.
Some of the new drinks include the Tokyo ice tea with Japanese melon liquor and the Blackberry Caipirinha which is the national drink of Brazil.
The business, which has one of the biggest beer gardens in the city, reopened on Friday, May 13.
New manager, Benji Steggles, said: "I have been in hospitality for a long time and it's always nice when you see people happy and enjoying themselves in an environment which you have created.
Most Read
- 1 Supporters' fears that Spurs game at Carrow Road may turn nasty
- 2 The top 7 fish and chip shops in Norwich according to Tripadvisor
- 3 Finishing touches added to new Tesco store in city centre
- 4 'I'm considering living on a boat because houses are so expensive'
- 5 Nursery confirms closure following financial battle
- 6 Man arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants seized in city
- 7 Two men charged in connection with Class A drug dealing in Norwich
- 8 Two drivers writing on notepads among 21 motorists caught in 90 minutes
- 9 Fashion boutique to shut with FOUR MONTH closing down sale
- 10 Controversial work to weld bridge shut cancelled after legal row
"The revamp has been very well received. We've given the venue a fresh, funky new vibe with lots of plants and greenery.
"And all of our new dishes and cocktails have been going down amazingly."