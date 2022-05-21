Norwich cocktail bar and restaurant relaunches with new name and menu

Punters enjoying the beer garden at the Garden Cocktail Bar and Eatery in Muspole Street. - Credit: Garden Bar

Cocktails and tapas dishes from around the world are on the menu of a city bar which has relaunched with a new name.

The Garden Cocktail Bar and Eatery has taken over the Gatherers in Muspole Street.

The venue, which is under new management, closed for a short period while it underwent a small revamp both inside and outside to give it more of a "comfortable and relaxed vibe".

The Garden Cocktail Bar and Eatery in Muspole Street. - Credit: Garden Bar

Its food and drink menus have also diversified with a variety of vegan tapas dishes and new cocktails inspired by flavours from across the world.

Some of the new drinks include the Tokyo ice tea with Japanese melon liquor and the Blackberry Caipirinha which is the national drink of Brazil.

The business, which has one of the biggest beer gardens in the city, reopened on Friday, May 13.

The Garden Cocktail Bar and Eatery has launched a new tapas menu. - Credit: Garden Bar

New manager, Benji Steggles, said: "I have been in hospitality for a long time and it's always nice when you see people happy and enjoying themselves in an environment which you have created.

"The revamp has been very well received. We've given the venue a fresh, funky new vibe with lots of plants and greenery.

Try a range of cocktails inspired by flavours from around the world at the Garden Cocktail Bar and Eatery. - Credit: Garden Bar

"And all of our new dishes and cocktails have been going down amazingly."











