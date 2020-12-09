News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Burger company moves into Norwich pub after 'bonkers' first year 

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 6:21 PM December 9, 2020    Updated: 9:19 PM December 9, 2020
Fupburger, owned by Tom Shiers (pictured) has secured a residency at The Earlham pub in Norwich, which is undergoing a refurbishment and will reopen in January under new landlady Rose Hanison. i

Fupburger, owned by Tom Shiers (pictured), has secured a residency at The Earlham pub in Norwich, which is undergoing a refurbishment and will reopen in January under new landlady Rose Hanison. Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Archant

The owner of Fupburger has turned his passion project into a full-time job since the first lockdown and is ending a 'life-changing' year on a high after securing a residency at a Norwich pub.

Self-proclaimed burger obsessive Tom Shiers, 41, from Halesworth in Suffolk, launched Fupburger last July at Latitude Festival as he felt he had to travel to London to eat a good burger.

He originally ran it in his spare time while working at a rock 'n' roll haulage company, moving bands such as The Rolling Stones and Metallica across Europe, but earlier this year he was made redundant with all tours cancelled due to coronavirus. 

Fupburger get a permanent home at The Earlham. Tom Shiers is setting up a kitchen at the newly renov

A Classic Mother Fupper burger, which can be served with one to four beef patties. Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Archant

It gave him the push he needed to follow his dream and Fupburger was born, offering beef burgers, a vegan dog and loaded fries, with pop-ups held at various Norwich pubs.

Mr Shiers, who also runs the Fry Up Police Instagram account with 75,000 followers, said: "This year has been crazy, absolutely bonkers and life-changing - I appreciate how lucky I am that something I genuinely love doing is now my full-time job.

"We have honed the skills of making a banging gourmet burger and a lot of people say it is the best they have ever had." 

Fupburger get a permanent home at The Earlham. Tom Shiers is setting up a kitchen at the newly renov

Fupburger, run by Tom Shiers, get a permanent home at The Earlham in Norwich, with collection or delivery available. Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Archant

Fupburger was at The Black Horse in Earlham Road every week this summer and Mr Shiers impressed landlady Rose Hanison so much that she invited him to operate out of the kitchen at nearby pub The Earlham, formerly Mr Pickwick's, which she has taken over and it is due to open in January.

In the meantime, Fupburger is offering collection or delivery on Wednesdays to Saturdays, with orders made though the link on the Fupburger Instagram page, and it also has a residency at The Cap pub in Harleston. 

Rose Hanison, landlady of The Earlham, which has teamed up with Fupburger, and The Black Horse in Norwich. Picture: Contributed 

Rose Hanison, landlady of The Earlham, which has teamed up with Fupburger, and The Black Horse in Norwich. Picture: Contributed - Credit: Contributed 

Miss Hanison, said: "Local businesses are supporting each other like Tom and I do all over Norwich, which is such a lovely thing to see.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man gets fake council letter ordering removal of ‘tacky' Christmas lights
  2. 2 Teenager arrested after death of elderly woman in house fire
  3. 3 Tenant scam artists ‘hijacked my house to rent out on Facebook’
  1. 4 'It looked like a dishcloth': Bride's wedding dress disaster
  2. 5 Further increase in coronavirus rates across Norfolk
  3. 6 Norwich pub is named best beer pub in the country - for the 11th time
  4. 7 Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules
  5. 8 Burger company moves into Norwich pub after 'bonkers' first year 
  6. 9 Elderly woman dies in Golden Triangle house fire
  7. 10 Après Ski Village with private chalets opens in Norwich for Christmas

"It is exciting as The Earlham is the first freehold I've had the lease on and it was really important for me to structure and design this place so it complemented The Black Horse but wasn't the same." 


Food and Drink

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

24 jobs lost as profitable law firm blacklisted by insurers

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Norwich City fan kicked out of Forest game after 'booing' knee gesture

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Food and Drink

Warwick Street Social for sale but 'not because of Covid'

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Food and Drink

7 Norwich pubs with heated gardens for mixed households

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus