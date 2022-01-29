If you can eat Norwich café's huge 'gutbuster' breakfast you get it for free
- Credit: Sam's Café
A café in Norwich is running a bumper breakfast challenge and those that manage to clear the plate get it for free.
Sam McGhee opened Sam's Café in Vauxhall Street just before the first lockdown in 2020.
Despite the challenges of the last two years, it has become one of the city's most popular spots for fry-ups, tasty lunches and Sunday roasts, with the latter also available for delivery.
For those looking for some serious fuel to kick off their day, Mr McGhee offers a 'gutbuster' breakfast for £15.
It comes with six each of bacon, sausages, hash browns, eggs, black pudding, fried tomatoes and toast, along with nine chopped mushrooms, a bowl of baked beans and a large tea or coffee.
If diners can scoff it all in 45 minutes they get it for free and earn a spot on the wall of fame.
Mr McGhee, 23, said: "So far 20 people have tried and failed, a 16-year-old boy got the furthest but still had about four sausages, bread and a bowl of beans.
"Loads of people have said that it would be easy but the proof is in the pudding."
Sam's Café is open Monday to Friday 8am-4pm, Saturday 8am-3pm and Sundays 9am-2pm - follow @samscafeteria on Instagram