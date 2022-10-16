Street food kitchen launched at city pub by former UEA students
- Credit: Owen Sennitt
A new street food kitchen run by former Norwich students has launched at two city pubs.
Fresh Outta London, started by 22-year-old entrepreneur Remi Mohamed, began as a food truck at the Fiveways pub near the University of East Anglia five months ago after seeing a gap in the market for a street food venture near to the campus.
After its success, the business has since expanded and has now taken over the kitchen at the Louis Marchesi in Tombland.
This week, the firm has officially launched at the city pub and is offering deals and discounts over the next few weeks and plans to hold music events in the future.
Mr Mohamed said: "We're really looking forward to launching this week. It will be lots of work but should also be fun.
"The idea for the business started while I was studying as I realised students were having to go to Tesco and Aldi to get something quick to eat as they were leaving campus.
"There wasn't anyone making fresh food in the area and thought it was something missing and it grew from there.
Most Read
- 1 Protestors pour milk on floor in city's M&S calling for plant-based future
- 2 Young mum with baby mugged in broad daylight in city park
- 3 Four-bed home with roof terrace is for sale near Norwich for £775k
- 4 Armed police called after man threatens city bus passengers
- 5 Family home with paddock and pool for sale for £1m
- 6 Homeowner's camera catches man in her garden during early hours
- 7 Archaeologists called in at hospital site earmarked for development
- 8 Chippy van selling 'a taste of the seaside' outside city boozer
- 9 Big Boom fireworks display in Norwich city centre CANCELLED for 2022
- 10 Roundabout near city closed in all directions after lorry spillage on NDR
"Now people can enjoy a hot burger rather than a meal deal."
Fresh Outta London, run by a group of friends, serves a range of fast food-style dishes but all freshly prepared with locally sourced ingredients.
Hand-pressed burgers, wings and loaded fries are on offer, and soon vegetarian and vegan options will be added to the menu.
The young entrepreneur has been documenting the the trials and tribulations of starting a business via social media and has amassed thousands of followers.
"It has been really fun and I'm enjoying it, figuring out how to get round challenges that come up," he said.
"I thought it would be great to document it on Tik Tok to show the growth of the business.
"We are also about giving back to the local community so have been donating meals every Thursday to Norwich Homeless Support."
Following a successful start, Fresh Outta London is already looking at new sites across the country and has set its sites on new ventures in Ipswich and Leicester next year.
You can also find Straight Outta London on delivery sites like Deliveroo and Just Eat.