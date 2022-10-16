Street food kitchen launched at city pub by former UEA students

Fresh Outta London has launched at louis Marchesi pub in Tombland, serving burgers, wings and loaded fries. (L-R) Remi Mohamed, Andrew Rabjohn, Serena Gordon - Credit: Owen Sennitt

A new street food kitchen run by former Norwich students has launched at two city pubs.

Fresh Outta London, started by 22-year-old entrepreneur Remi Mohamed, began as a food truck at the Fiveways pub near the University of East Anglia five months ago after seeing a gap in the market for a street food venture near to the campus.

After its success, the business has since expanded and has now taken over the kitchen at the Louis Marchesi in Tombland.

Fresh Outta London has launched at the Louis Marchesi pub in Tombland. (L-R) Andrew Rabjohn, Remi Mohamed, Serena Gordon - Credit: Owen Sennitt

This week, the firm has officially launched at the city pub and is offering deals and discounts over the next few weeks and plans to hold music events in the future.

Mr Mohamed said: "We're really looking forward to launching this week. It will be lots of work but should also be fun.

"The idea for the business started while I was studying as I realised students were having to go to Tesco and Aldi to get something quick to eat as they were leaving campus.

"There wasn't anyone making fresh food in the area and thought it was something missing and it grew from there.

"Now people can enjoy a hot burger rather than a meal deal."

Fresh Outta London can be found at the Louis Marchesi pub in Tombland, Norwich - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Fresh Outta London, run by a group of friends, serves a range of fast food-style dishes but all freshly prepared with locally sourced ingredients.

Hand-pressed burgers, wings and loaded fries are on offer, and soon vegetarian and vegan options will be added to the menu.

From burgers to wings, Fresh Outta London uses locally sourced ingredients to create its dishes - Credit: Fresh Outta London

The young entrepreneur has been documenting the the trials and tribulations of starting a business via social media and has amassed thousands of followers.

"It has been really fun and I'm enjoying it, figuring out how to get round challenges that come up," he said.

"I thought it would be great to document it on Tik Tok to show the growth of the business.

"We are also about giving back to the local community so have been donating meals every Thursday to Norwich Homeless Support."

Following a successful start, Fresh Outta London is already looking at new sites across the country and has set its sites on new ventures in Ipswich and Leicester next year.

You can also find Straight Outta London on delivery sites like Deliveroo and Just Eat.