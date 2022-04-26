Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

French festival with food trucks and free masterclasses coming to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:50 AM April 26, 2022
Sassy Cidre, Normandy Food Tour, Chapelfield Gardens

There is a free cider tasting on offer, featuring drinks from Maison Sassy - Credit: Edouard Jacquinet

A French foodie event with food trucks and live music is coming to Norwich this bank holiday weekend. 

Taking place at Chapelfield Gardens on Sunday, May 1, from 12pm to 7pm, the Normandy Food Tour is bringing the taste of France to cities that share a strong historical link with the region.

There will be number of food trucks on-site with Normandy Truck 76 serving beef and camembert in a bun, Le Fish Truck showcasing poultry and Caravanille preparing fresh brioche topped with Normandy delicacies and cheesecakes.

Normandy Food Tour, Chapelfield Gardens

There will be demonstrations of Normandy dishes such as ‘Escalope à la Normande’ or Teurgoule rice pudding - Credit: Normandy Food Tour

On the stage, hosted by the BBC's Nigel Barden, French and local chefs including Clementine Yonnet and François Eustace will cook up traditional and innovative dishes. 

Masterclasses held throughout the day will be free to attend and will showcase some of Normandy's best exports such as cider, Calvados apple brandy and cheese.

There will also be live French music from the Carpanorama music bus.

Caravanille, Normandy Food Tour, Chapelfield Gardens

There will be multiple food trucks on-site including Caravanille, serving fresh brioche topped with Normandy delicacies - Credit: Vincent Delafosse

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The barn used to be surrounded by fields, but has seen masses of work happen on their doorstep in the past decade

Broadland District Council

Meet the couple who saw an industrial estate built around their home

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk tackled a major chicken shed blaze in Botesdale. Picture: Chris

Emergency services called to chemical leak in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Farmhouse is one of the places you can visit in Norwich for a carvery. 

Food and Drink

5 places where you can get a tasty carvery in and around Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Potential plans for the Easton roundabout on the edge of Norwich

Norfolk County Council

Safety upgrades on roundabout sees traffic fears raised

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon