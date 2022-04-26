French festival with food trucks and free masterclasses coming to Norwich

There is a free cider tasting on offer, featuring drinks from Maison Sassy - Credit: Edouard Jacquinet

A French foodie event with food trucks and live music is coming to Norwich this bank holiday weekend.

Taking place at Chapelfield Gardens on Sunday, May 1, from 12pm to 7pm, the Normandy Food Tour is bringing the taste of France to cities that share a strong historical link with the region.

There will be number of food trucks on-site with Normandy Truck 76 serving beef and camembert in a bun, Le Fish Truck showcasing poultry and Caravanille preparing fresh brioche topped with Normandy delicacies and cheesecakes.

There will be demonstrations of Normandy dishes such as ‘Escalope à la Normande’ or Teurgoule rice pudding - Credit: Normandy Food Tour

On the stage, hosted by the BBC's Nigel Barden, French and local chefs including Clementine Yonnet and François Eustace will cook up traditional and innovative dishes.

Masterclasses held throughout the day will be free to attend and will showcase some of Normandy's best exports such as cider, Calvados apple brandy and cheese.

There will also be live French music from the Carpanorama music bus.