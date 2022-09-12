A taste of France comes to Norwich market with new crepe stall

If you have fond memories of enjoying crepes on holidays to France then you are in luck as a new market spot is bringing the flavours of the continent to the fine city.

The stall can be found on the edge of the market looking out upon passers by along Gentleman's Walk.

It has been started by Alex Caushaj, who spent 16 years working in restaurants in France before moving to London two and a half years ago.

The stall looks out on Gentleman's Walk on the edge of Norwich Market - Credit: Archant

But after a trip to Norwich, he fell in love with the city and decided to relocate from the capital with his wife for a new life in Norfolk.

He said: "We came to visit for a day trip and fell in love with the place.

""It reminded me of Normandy and living in the north of France, where I lived for 16 years so I immediately felt like I could live here.

"But it was also the people and the spirit of the place that really appealed so we decided to move out of London and open a business here."

The stall serves traditional French crepes with a huge range of fillings, from Nutella and banana, cheese and ham to caramelised apples.

Everything is cooked fresh. Pastries, paninis, milkshakes and canned drinks are also on offer.

Mr Caushaj, 45, is originally from Albania but since leaving at the age of 14 he has spent time living in Greece and Italy before settling in France where he worked at restaurants and kitchens.

Two and a half years ago he moved to London and opened a French-style creperie in Tottenham which gained a loyal following.

"I had an opportunity to open a restaurant but I love this job" he said, adding: "On a stall I have direct contact with customers and I really enjoy speaking with them.

There is a huge range of options to choose from, including Nutella, cheese and mushroom as well as paninis, milkshakes and fresh pastries - Credit: Archant

"Seeing their response drives me to keep perfecting my recipes so I can make customers as happy as possible.

"Starting a new business is difficult right now but all i can do is keep a smile on my face and hope i can make customers happy with my food."











