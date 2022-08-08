Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Van offering free burgers coming to Norwich city centre this weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:11 PM August 8, 2022
The Viva! La Vegan Burger Tour is heading to Norwich. 

You do not need to spend money on lunch if you are heading to the city this weekend as a van will be offering free vegan burgers.

The Viva! La Vegan Burger Tour is going around the East of England this summer, including Norwich on Saturday, August 13.

It will be based in Hay Hill from 11.30am until 2.30pm and will serve a Moving Mountains plant-based patty in a bun with salad and sauce.

Viva! is a Bristol-based vegan charity which helps "raise awareness of the impact meat and dairy have on the planet and wildlife".

While visiting the van, people will be able to ask questions about veganism and learn about its new wildlife campaign Eating the Earth.

A spokesman for Viva! said: "This will be a really positive vegan event showing that substitutes can be just as good as meat." 

The tour will also be at Ipswich Town Hall on Friday, August 12 from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

