7 places in Norwich offering free meals for those in need this Christmas

The Norwich Open Christmas event at St Andrews Hall, for the vulnerable and isolated. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Christmas is a time of giving and organisations across Norwich are offering free meals to those in need over the festive period.

Rather than swapping presents and eating dinner with family, many people across the county give up their Christmas Day to volunteer.

Here are some of the Norwich businesses and charitable organisations which will be helping others.

Gatherers Restaurant

Gatherers Restaurant in Norwich will be offering free Christmas dinners on December 25. - Credit: Archant

Gatherers Restaurant is among those celebrating Christmas by throwing its doors open to anyone who needs a warm meal on December 25.

It will be open on Christmas Day from 12pm until 5pm for anyone on their own or in need.

The restaurant, in Muspole Street, will be offering meals simply to "anyone that needs them".

Daniel Farrow, owner, said: "I'd like to cook for whoever needs it free of charge, it seems like a good thing to do.”

Silver Road Community Centre

The Silver Road Community Centre, formerly the Silver Rooms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

The community centre is offering free packed lunches for families with children who attend Sewell Park Academy, Angel Road Infant and Junior schools and Magdalene Gates Primary School.

For more information, families should call 07786694325 or email Hello@silverroadcc.org.

Olio

This app offers free or reduced price food from restaurants and neighbours, with jam, vegetable bowls and custard all previously offered in the Norwich area.

For more information on the app click here.

Norwich Elim Church

This church on Trory Street is offering breakfasts and dinners between 9.30am to 12.30pm on Tuesdays.

Oak Grove Chapel

Located at 70 Catton Grove Road, the chapel is offering a free hot meal between 6pm to 7.30pm on Tuesdays.

Salvation Army

On Fridays, the Salvation Army located at Pottergate Arc is offering a free hot meal for rough sleepers only between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

The Kings Centre

Located on Kings Street in the city, this centre is offering a free hot meal, along with free use of laundry and shower facilities.



