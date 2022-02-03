Norwich shopping centre giving out free cakes for Valentine's Day

Pick up a free sweet treat from the Castle Quarter in Norwich to celebrate Valentine's Day. - Credit: Supplied

A city shopping centre is sharing the love this Valentine's Day by offering free cakes to visitors.

On Saturday, February 12, the Castle Quarter team will be giving shoppers a complimentary sweet treat from Cupid's Cart, which will be located near the spiral stairs on level one.

It will be either a cake or a chocolate heart and you can pick one up from 11am until 3pm.

Gemma Hyde, marketing manager for the Castle Quarter, said: “It is often the small gestures that mean the most, so over Valentine’s weekend, our Cupid’s Cart full of deliciously loved-up cakes and chocolate hearts will be here to add an extra message of love for our visitors.

"If you’re looking for an outfit for Valentine’s Day or a gift that says a thousand words, then come along and while you’re here, pick up your special treat with love from us.”