Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Restaurant offering free meals to children over school holidays

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:15 PM August 8, 2022
Frankie & Benny's has branches in St Neots and Huntingdon

Frankie & Benny's has locations in Norwich, King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

An American-style restaurant is aiming to help families tackle the cost of living crisis by giving free meals to children over the school holidays.

Frankie & Benny's, which has three locations in Norfolk, has announced that under the #NoChildGoesHungry appeal it is offering free meals to those who call their nearest restaurant between 11am and 12pm.

People are then asked how many meals they need and can book a time slot to collect.

With 94 sites in the UK, Frankie & Benny's has restaurants in Norwich, King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth.

The chain confirmed all calls are treated with strict confidentiality and parents can pick up their meals at the takeaway pick-up point at the entrance.

Collections can be made from Monday through to Friday from 12pm to 6pm until August 31.

A Frankie and Benny's spokesman confirmed no adult meals were required to be purchased with the children's meals.

Most Read

  1. 1 New social supermarket opens with discounted food
  2. 2 Troublesome 40ft trees have 'wrecked' frustrated woman's garden
  3. 3 9 West End shows heading to Norwich in 2023
  1. 4 7 closed restaurants in Norwich which are missed the most
  2. 5 Congestion eases after crash on outskirts of Norwich by A47 junction
  3. 6 Two-bed period cottage with balcony overlooking walled garden for sale
  4. 7 Massive care village and research park planned for edge of Norwich
  5. 8 Four-day street food, film and music event coming to Norwich park
  6. 9 Keep it down! Prisoner rows causing 'mini riots' in quiet estate
  7. 10 Jailed this week: Paedophile and teen who blinded man

The offer is valid for children up to the age of 11 and is happening across all of its restaurants in England. 

Norwich News
Great Yarmouth News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Unwanted pets dumped in vinegar pond need to be relocated.

Off the scales! Huge goldfish invade city pond

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Alex Catt (inset) has been taking down transphobic material across his ward and the wider city area

Stickers 'inciting hatred' plastered across city

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A new speed camera has been installed on Aylsham Road

Norwich Live News

New camera installed to catch drivers at speeding hotspot in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Visitors to Norwich sit outside the busy Cafe 33 at Exchange Street. From left, Amarina Fakir, Mark

7 of the best cafés in Norwich according to readers

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon