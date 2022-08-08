Restaurant offering free meals to children over school holidays

An American-style restaurant is aiming to help families tackle the cost of living crisis by giving free meals to children over the school holidays.

Frankie & Benny's, which has three locations in Norfolk, has announced that under the #NoChildGoesHungry appeal it is offering free meals to those who call their nearest restaurant between 11am and 12pm.

People are then asked how many meals they need and can book a time slot to collect.

With 94 sites in the UK, Frankie & Benny's has restaurants in Norwich, King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth.

The chain confirmed all calls are treated with strict confidentiality and parents can pick up their meals at the takeaway pick-up point at the entrance.

Collections can be made from Monday through to Friday from 12pm to 6pm until August 31.

A Frankie and Benny's spokesman confirmed no adult meals were required to be purchased with the children's meals.

The offer is valid for children up to the age of 11 and is happening across all of its restaurants in England.