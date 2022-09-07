'Gasto-Glastonbury' coming to Norwich with celeb chefs and popstars
- Credit: James Randle (shotbyjames.co.uk)
Top chefs will be cooking up a storm at the Foodies Festival in Norwich, with chart-topping popstars thrown into the mix too.
The UK's biggest touring food and drink festival will be in Earlham Park from Friday, September 9, until Sunday, September 11.
It will feature demonstrations from television chefs such as Richard Bainbridge who won the Great British Menu and owns three AA-rosette Benedicts restaurant in Norwich.
He said: “I am super excited that Foodies Festival is coming to Norwich, having previously been involved in their events in London and Bristol.
"It is more important than ever to support our independent food and drink producers."
Other big names at the festival are Daniel Smith, award-winning chef patron of The Ingham Swan in Norfolk, and MasterChef finalists Aaron Middleton and Tony Rodd.
Local chefs appearing include Andrew Jones of Farmyard in Norwich and Eric Snaith of Titchwell Manor in north Norfolk, which both hold three AA rosettes.
Chart-topping singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor will also be cooking live with her husband and The Feeling star Richard Jones to showcase their new cookbook Love, Food, Family.
Across the weekend The Musicians Against Homelessness stage will feature more than 40 acts.
Popstars will headline each night, with Liberty X and S Club Allstars on Friday, Sophie Ellis-Bextor on Saturday and Scouting for Girls on Sunday.
Ellis-Bextor said: “It’s great to be back on stage at Foodies Festival and visiting the beautiful city of Norwich.
"Days filled with glorious food and drink, singing and dancing and smiley faces - perfect.”
The event, dubbed 'Gasto-Glastonbury', will also have a Cake and Bake Theatre hosted by Charlotte White, a Drinks Theatre with expert Joe Wadsack and chilli eating competitions with champion Shahina Waseem.
For youngsters there is the Kids Cookery School, a funfair and face painting.
There will also be more than 150 artisan producers, a Street Food Avenue, Shopping Village and the Ready Steady Chef! competition.
On Friday Foodies Festival will be open from 12noon to 8.30pm, Saturday 11am to 8.30pm and Sunday 11am to 8pm.
Buy tickets on the Foodies Festival website for £19 for the day or £38 for the weekend (£25/£47 on the gate), with under 12s free when accompanied by an adult.