All you need to know ahead of Norwich Foodies Festival featuring popstars

The Foodies Festival is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Foodies Festival

From top chefs to chart-topping popstars, here is all you need to know ahead of the Foodies Festival coming to Norwich this summer.

What is the location and what are the dates and timings?

Touring event the Foodies Festival launched in 2005 and it comes to Earlham Park in Norwich for the first time from Friday, September 9, until Sunday, September 11.

On Friday it is open from 12pm to 9pm, Saturday, 11am to 9pm and Sunday 11am to 8pm.

Richard Bainbridge, chef patron of Benedicts, will be at the Foodies Festival. - Credit: Danielle Booden

What is the Foodies Festival?

The Foodies Festival is the UK's biggest touring food and drink festival and it features top local chefs in each of its locations alongside MasterChef stars and food writers.

MasterChef finalist Tony Rodd will be there and Norwich names appearing in the Chefs Theatre across the weekend include Andrew Jones (Farmyard), Richard Bainbridge (Benedicts) and Oliver Boon (Benoli).

There will also be a Cake and Bake Theatre, which will include vegan baking, a Drinks Theatre and on Saturday and Sunday a Kids Cookery Theatre.

There will also be more than 150 artisan producers, a Shopping Village and the Street Food Avenue.

Other things for foodies to look forward to include the competition Ready Steady Chef! with some of the guests, a chilli eating competition with Shanina Waseem and signings in the Cook Book Shop.

The family-friendly event will also feature a Kids Cookery Theatre. - Credit: Greg Macvean Photography

What is there to do for children?

Alongside the Kids Cookery Theatre will be a fun fair, sand art, toy stalls, face painting and family-friendly areas with activities.

Will there be any music at the Foodies Festival?

The Musicians Against Homelessness stage will feature more than 40 artists across the weekend.

A chart-topping act will headline each night, with Liberty X and S Club Allstars on Friday, Sophie Ellis-Bextor on Saturday and Scouting for Girls on Sunday.

Liberty X will be at the Foodies Festival in Earlham Park. - Credit: Supplied by Foodies Festival

How can I get there and is there parking?

More details on travel and parking will be released nearer the time, but there is plenty of parking on the University of East Anglia campus, where Earlham Park is based, with disabled parking spaces for blue badge holders.

The 25 and 26 First Buses run directly between the city and the University of East Anglia campus.

Scouting for Girls will perform at the Foodies Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Foodies Festival

Is the event accessible for people with disabilities?

There will be disabled toilets and carers get in for free.

While the site is mostly flat it is mainly grass and not hard paths.

Are dogs allowed at the Foodies Festival?

Yes, dogs on leads are welcome.

The Foodies Festival is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Foodies Festival

How much are tickets and are they still available?

Early bird day tickets start at £18 for adults, £16 for students and over 60s, £6 for ages 12-16 and £3 for ages 6-12 with under 5s free, with weekend passes also available - buy on the Foodies Festival website.