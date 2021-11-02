Café to offer home deliveries and takeaway beer

Sam Brown inside The Food Vault in Norwich - Credit: The Food Vault

A café in the north of the city is planning to serve takeaway beer to the local community after enjoying a successful first six months.

Food Vault, in Silver Road, opened in May and has become well-established in the NR3 area of Norwich.

The café has now had a licence approved by Norwich City Council to serve alcoholic drinks to its customers and will offer beer, wine and cocktails.

Owner Sam Brown, 30, said: "It has gone really well since opening. The NR3 community have been really supportive and we have a regular customer base now.

"Our Yorkshire pudding wraps and hot meat-filled baguettes have been flying out the door.

"We also have a pre-order system which has proved useful for our customers when putting their lunch orders in."

"We plan to put a permanent beer line in serving pints of Redwell beer in takeaway containers. We're also hoping to serve cocktails and will have a bespoke wine list.

"People can enjoy beers inside the café but as we have limited seating we are mostly focusing on takeaways."

Mr Brown also runs the Giant Yorkie Roast Company and the Redwell Vault Pizzeria - Credit: Denise Bradley/Giant Yorkie Roast Co.

Mr Brown has close ties with Redwell as he runs the Redwell Vault Pizzeria which serves woodfired pizzas from its base at the Trowse brewery.

A local food-business entrepreneur, Mr Brown also owns the Giant Yorkie Roast Company which serves roast dinners inside in a giant Yorkshire pudding.

Earlier this year he opened a second Food Vault at Broom Boats in Brundall which provides catering for the boat hire company.

As well as expanding its range of drinks on offer, Mr Brown also has plans to extend the opening hours and offer a delivery service.

"Over the Christmas period we hope to offer home deliveries in NR3 of our popular hot baguettes, Yorkshire pudding wraps and sausage rolls, alongside beer.

"Hopefully this will continue running into the next year as well.

"As a local boy living just round the corner, its great to provide this service to the community."