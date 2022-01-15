Bei Tante Anne: The best doner kebab in Norwich and it is vegan

Review

Norwich is well known for being ahead of the game when it comes to vegan food and Döner Bei Tante Anne is no exception.

On a miserable rainy day in January, my partner and I were trying to think of somewhere to get some vegan food that would really hit the spot for lunch in Norwich.

We had heard great things about Bei Tante Anne and knew it would be the perfect place to try something new.

Photo inside of Bei Tante Anne in Norwich. Photo: Autumn Lewis - Credit: Autumn Lewis

Food

The vegan restaurant opened in Wensum Street in August last year and offers up flavours of Germany with a varied menu.

My partner and I have been vegan for two years and are always on the lookout for different places to try that offer something exciting and new.

I haven’t had a kebab since going vegan, so visiting Bei Tante Anne was certainly an exciting and nostalgic experience.

We both opted for the Doner Komplett Mill Alles, which translates to doner complete with everything.

The meat substitute, Seitan, was beautifully seasoned, so tender and full of flavour- I could have just had an entire plate of just it.

The kebab was coated in a creamy tzatziki sauce which had a mild and mellow taste that balanced the umami flavour of the Seitan perfectly.

It was packaged up in a homemade fluffy warm flatbread with fresh salad which elevated the entire flavour of the dish.

Eating at Bei Tante Anne brought me back to the days when my family and I would pick up a kebab on a Friday night, the only difference being that this time around it felt fresher, healthier and overall better knowing that it was meat-free.

I can honestly say it was the best kebab I have ever had and as it is dangerously close to our office, I can see myself visiting on every lunch break.

The menu is varied, so if you don't fancy a kebab there are other options and the one I have my eye on to try next is the messy potato delight.

It consists of Greek style potato wedges with krautsalat, onions and the tzatziki sauce.

The Doner Komplett Mill Alles by Bei Tante Anne in Norwich. Photo: Autumn Lewis - Credit: Autumn Lewis

Setting

Bei Tante Anne has a really lovely atmosphere and is beautifully decorated. We sat by the window which was the perfect place to watch the world go by.

Price

Each kebab came to £7.90 which we both felt was reasonable for the amount of food and we definitely didn’t leave feeling hungry.

Inside Doner Bei Tante Anne. Photo: Autumn Lewis - Credit: Autumn Lewis

Accessibility

The menu is perfect for vegans and those who are dairy-free. The restaurant is all on one level and there are great transport links to Norwich to visit.

Service

Anne served our food and she was extremely friendly, polite and really knowledgeable. She had a passion for her business and it is really inspirational.

Highlight

There is no doubt in my mind that the highlight was the Seitan which packed so much of a meat-like flavour. We cannot wait to visit again to try all of the rest of the menu.

In Summary

Whether you are taking part in Veganuary or not, I really recommend stopping by and giving Bei Tante Anne a try.

Our food reviews are always independent. They are the opinion of the reviewer based on their experience of the venue when they visited.

The establishment is not aware of our visit, is not informed we intend to write a review and bills are paid by the reviewer.

The choice of places reviewed is also independent and is not based on venues which do or do not advertise in our publications.